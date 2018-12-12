It’s true that Elizabeth refused to marry or bear children, and that the resulting lack of an heir caused problems in her court. But framing the conflict between Elizabeth and Mary as one between an anxious, barren tyrant and a quick-witted underdog is just plain wrong. Rourke invents one scene in which Mary and Elizabeth meet in secret, exchanging their hopes and fears in some sort of secluded barn full of laundry. “I was jealous,” Elizabeth says to Mary, “of your beauty, your bravery, your motherhood. You seem to surpass me in every way.”

There are glorious moments in Mary Queen of Scots, as in every shot of Mary riding a spirited horse across Scottish hills bathed in sunlight and heather. But the barn scene is symptomatic of the schmaltz that has crept into this film, reducing its political complexity to quivering female lips.

In this flattening out of history into sentimental drama, the film resembles Netflix’s The Outlaw King, about the life of Robert the Bruce, a direct ancestor of Mary (his grandson founded the House of Stuart, which was Mary’s last name). As Kanishk Tharoor wrote in The Nation, “historical Robert the Bruce was as cynical and ruthless an opportunist as you could find,” though The Outlaw King shows him leader of a monolithic band of Scots fighting an English occupation. The show frames Robert’s supporters as a kind of fully-formed nation, which is misleading: “Looking through the lens of the present,” Tharoor writes, “we have a way of projecting modern national identities into the deep past.”

Similarly, Mary Queen of Scots smooths over the history of nationalism in Britain, and thus projects an origin story for the British nation-state that is less complicated than reality. The key lies in events that came after Mary’s execution, and after Elizabeth’s own death: In 1603, Mary’s son James inherited the thrones of Scotland (as James I) and England (as James VI), which controlled Ireland. We call this event the Union of the Crowns. The two Acts of Union in the early eighteenth century formally bound the territory into one entity: “United into One Kingdom by the Name of Great Britain.” In a very real sense, the plot of Mary Queen of Scots outlines the genesis of a United Kingdom whose long, long life, as I type this, appears to be spluttering to an end.

What is “united” about the United Kingdom in December of 2018? On Monday, British Prime Minister Theresa May canceled the Brexit vote she promised would take place on Tuesday, because she wasn’t going to win it. The pound sterling started dropping. A rogue MP grabbed the ceremonial mace from the central table in Parliament and started waving it about. Pete Wishart of the Scottish National Party called Monday “the single biggest political crisis since Suez with the biggest capitulation since Napoleon’s retreat from Moscow.”