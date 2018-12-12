EVENING IN PARADISE: MORE STORIES by Lucia Berlin Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 256 pp., $26.00

WELCOME HOME: A MEMOIR WITH SELECTED PHOTOGRAPHS AND LETTERS by Lucia Berlin, edited by Jeff Berlin Farrar, Straus, and Giroux, 176 pp., $25.00

This definition of the term marks Berlin’s work as squarely autofictional. But her two new, posthumously published books also make it hard to find the line between autobiography and fiction, between a journal and a story, an anecdote and an event crafted into literature. Evening in Paradise is a selection of stories from the remaining, uncompiled pieces of Berlin’s as-yet unpublished work, continuing the revival project started in A Manual for Cleaning Women, and reintroducing many of the same themes and even characters. Welcome Home, however, is directly concerned with the character of Berlin herself. It comprises mainly the unfinished memoir she had been working on at the time of her death, fleshed out with photos and letters from her personal correspondence, provided and assembled by her son Jeff. The two books twine together, forming out of fragments an astonishingly coherent project of recollection.

It is tempting to read an artist’s work through the events of their life, or to read an artist’s life with the goal of locating the themes of their work, to assume that one offers the clues to the meaning of the other. But Berlin seems to take this approach to the material of her own life, hunting through it like a detective turning over a few pieces of evidence again and again. The stories in Evening In Paradise are the same story, over and over. The same choices and tragedies play out again and again—a very young woman marries a soon-to-be-famous sculptor, who leaves her while she is pregnant with their second child; a not-quite-as-young woman marries a rich, dashing man who turns out to be addicted to heroin; a couple in New Mexico struggle through the first year of their marriage on a property without electricity or running water; a young woman with several children cheats on her good, kind husband; the teenage daughter of an American mining engineer occupies high society in Chile and does her best to blithely ignore the imminent revolution.

People have sex, they drink too much, they lose their money, they take jobs cleaning and teaching and tending bar and selling drugs to scrape by. People die, and leave, and miss each other. These same events occur and reoccur; the same stories are told in first person, then in third person, from the point of view of the future, and from that of the past, in immediacy and in regretful retelling. The names change, the personalities shift slightly. Characters transform depending on agenda of the narrator. The more one reads of Berlin’s work, the more one begins to recognize the common threads, until every telling feels like a retelling, revealing a new facet of the same events, broadening and fleshing out the context.



These repeated stories are roughly a transcript of Berlin’s life. Born in Alaska in 1936, she moved first to Montana, Idaho, and Texas with her family. In her teens, her father’s mining business took the family to Chile, where she found herself part of wealthy pre-revolutionary high society. She returned to the States, to New Mexico, to attend college, and at age nineteen married Paul Suttman, a sculptor, who left her while she was pregnant with his second child. She married again twice, first to Race Newton, a jazz musician, with whom she moved to New York City, and through whom she was introduced into a group of musicians, artists, and writers that included Robert Creeley and Allen Ginsberg, and then to Buddy Berlin, with whom she lived in Albuquerque and Puerta Vallarta. Berlin’s heroin addiction dominated and eventually destroyed their marriage. Berlin moved to Berkeley, California, and worked numerous jobs including as a cleaning woman, while battling alcoholism, and writing sporadically. In the 1990s, finally sober, free of both booze and husbands, she taught writing at the University of Colorado at Boulder, and then spent the last few years of her life in Southern California, near her sons.



By the time one gets to Welcome Home, these events are familiar, and only their presentation is new; it is like seeing the blueprints for a house one has already walked around in, whose decorated rooms one has already visited. We all know people—or are people—who tell the same story about themselves over and over. These stories, the ones that act as calling cards and life rafts, often gain inconsistencies through their repeated retellings. We navigate through our lives by preparing a polished and curated version of our own autobiography, with pieces we have learned to recite as a way of acceptably explaining ourselves to the people we meet. We carry around our own plot summaries and footnotes. The more we tell these stories, the more they become fictional—the act of telling taking over for the experience itself until only the former really exists.