You’re The Worst premiered on FX in 2014, a year that saw plenty of television shows about anxious urbanites who spilled fast-paced dialogue about their own emotional complexities. Jill Soloway’s Transparent gave us a family drama about a transgender woman and her aimless, self-centered adult children in moneyed Los Angeles. Silicon Valley poked fun at San Francisco’s start-up culture, and Broad City followed two best friends in New York City, as they faced gross smells on the subway and the humiliations of working at an exclusive gym. These strains carried over into the animal kingdom, where Bojack Horseman, then just beginning to stream on Netflix, examined the depressive episodes and cocaine binges of a cartoon horse who’d once been a Hollywood star. For all these shows’ different strengths, one theme ran through them: Being young was hard, and being privileged was harder.

The comedy in these shows came not from the (mostly white) characters bumping up against class boundaries or workplace rivals—the entire basis for the jokes on Cheers, or Roseanne, or even The Office—but from having to confront their own behavioral issues. Each character was their own worst enemy, lost and insensitive to the needs of anyone else. In other words, many 2014 shows descended directly from Seinfeld. And nowhere was the essential Seinfeldian DNA—selfish people doing bad things and never learning from it—more apparent, and also more compelling, than in You’re the Worst.

Before Stephen Falk created You’re the Worst, he was a producer on Orange Is the New Black and Weeds, two shows from Jenji Kohan, who is a master of cutting dialogue and splitting her protagonists open to expose grisly insides. Falk shares this merciless approach to character development; he wanted to put real people on television, acknowledging that real people are sometimes terrible. While Seinfeld’s foursome display outsize, cartoonish traits (was anyone ever really as obtuse as George or as scattered as Kramer?), the four leads of You’re the Worst are almost too accurate, their flaws too particular and dismayingly believable. If the characters on Seinfeld were oblivious to their flaws, the characters on You’re the Worst fully know their shortcomings and try desperately to overcome them, though more often than not they fail. There is an equal share of empathy and nihilism in this. We are all sinners, but some of us can never improve.

The character of Jimmy—a preening, vainglorious novelist who had a critically lauded debut—is familiar to anyone who has met a self-important, minorly successful writer. He is a snob, who feels that the group’s rituals—Sunday Funday, for example—are beneath him, and he complains about them at first. Lindsay, who begins the series stuck in an unhappy marriage, is a very specific brand of nasty and naughty, a woman who has turned misanthropic and petty in the face of her own limitations (Donohue plays Lindsay’s sneering ditziness so brilliantly that I am surprised she hasn’t won an Emmy for it). Edgar, a veteran with severe ptsd, is the most sym­pathetic of the gang, but he sabotages his own happiness at every opportunity. He is both a pushover and a passive-aggressive mooch. For a long time, he refuses to get help or take steps to move forward (and out of Jimmy’s spare room).

And then there is Gretchen. Aya Cash, who spent much of her early career as a stage actress, has created a complex and devastating character—one of the best representations of a clinical depressive ever translated to the screen. Over the course of five seasons, Gretchen has been suicidal, adulterous, catatonic, manic, and mean. But when she is not these things, she is goofy, generous, diligent (she is the publicist for a trio of cerebral rappers who provide much of the show’s comic relief), and capable of love. She’s tough but also an easy weeper. She’s extremely high-functioning, except for when she isn’t, and spends weeks at a time under a comforter.