At a time of populist unrest, bitter political polarization, and rampantly spreading authoritarianism, Fukuyama’s book now appears to have been written for another planet. Far from avowing the triumph of liberal democracy, in 2019 many believe we will be lucky to hold on to the dwindling number of liberal democracies we have. And the force that may do us in appears to be the very opposite of Hegel’s universality: the obsessive particularism of ethnic identification.

Perhaps understanding the possibility of obsolescence, Fukuyama has worked hard to keep his idea alive. He published other books, none of them so intensely discussed, in which he adjusted his thesis to account for new events and in particular to place a greater emphasis on culture at the expense of economics. In the preface to his new book, Identity: The Demand for Dignity and the Politics of Resentment, he returns once again to the controversy he started and tries to defend himself against (unnamed) critics. Those critics, he maintains, simply misunderstood him; by “end” he meant a target or a destination, not a literal ending. Besides, he writes, the original article had a question mark at the end of its title (although the book, which attracted far more attention, did not). This is another problem with the One Great Idea book: The author has invested so much in what he has written that he has to perform exceedingly lame twists and turns later just to keep it on the playing field.

Perhaps the most significant concession that Fukuyama’s new book makes is its lack of world-defining ambition. Identity runs to scarcely half the length of The End of History. It does emphasize the importance of identity, but not to the exclusion of everything else. Its chapters are short and to the point. Older and wiser than when he wrote his most famous work, Fukuyama is less given to grand pronouncements. Identity is merely a book, not a blockbuster.

To be sure, Fukuyama’s new book does contain a thesis. As it happens, the new idea stands in the sharpest possible contrast to the older one. Liberal democracy, far from showing us a glimpse of a universalist future, now, we are told, faces a severe crisis. Rapid economic growth makes contemporary liberal democracies attractive destinations for people seeking a better life. But the resulting diversity, furthered by the new groups seeking recognition, is attacked by groups already in the home country as a lowering of their status. “The retreat on both sides into ever narrower identities threatens the possibility of deliberation and collective action by the society as a whole,” he writes. “Down this road lies, ultimately, state breakdown and failure.” With the rise of ethnic politics, there may soon be few if any liberal democracies left. The particular has completely subsumed the universal.

Fukuyama’s new pessimism is far deeper than his discarded optimism. The left-right dichotomy that formerly polarized liberal democracy dealt with the question of the proper size of government; compromise, at least in theory, was always possible. Today, he argues, we are dealing with problems of recognition and resentment, and they are more difficult to resolve. As Fukuyama pithily puts it: “either you recognize me, or you don’t.”

On this key point, I believe, Fukuyama is incorrect. Partial recognition is not only possible—it is common. Biracialism, religious syncretism, and the invention of traditions all allow for compromises over identity. In fact, what we witness in one country after another in today’s world is an astonishing blending of elements once considered fixed: the crumbling of racial and religious sameness on display at the latest wedding of an English prince; the popularity of new age religious rituals and rhetoric; the celebrated successes of the diverse French soccer team; the composition of any major symphony orchestra. Identity may be important, but identity is fungible. We make what we are.

This is not a position to which Fukuyama subscribes. Rather than treating collective identities as works in progress, he views efforts at recognition such as nationalism or religious fundamentalism as residing in, of all places, the human soul. To appreciate the power of such forces, he writes, we need to return to Socrates and the stress he placed on thymos, or the need to be treated as worthy by others. (Fukuyama included a discussion of thymos in The End of History.) Under modern conditions, moreover, people not only want recognition from their peers, they want a feeling of self-worth as well. If we are to understand why Syrians are being killed, why Croats and Serbs continue to distrust one another, why Ukrainians despise Russians, and even why Donald Trump was elected, thymos may provide the answer.

It is widely believed that another One Great Idea book, Huntington’s The Clash of Civilizations, which foresaw a new era of divisions and conflicts, was written in response to The End of History. In Identity, Fukuyama concedes the debate to his former teacher. Indeed, he goes beyond him. For Huntington the clash of civilizations was primarily cultural, a struggle between the competing traditions and worldviews of the West, the Islamic world, and China. For Fukuyama the clash over status, when it isn’t governed by thymos, “is rooted in human biology” and therefore unlikely ever to disappear. “Our present world is simultaneously moving toward the opposing dystopias of hypercentralization and endless fragmentation,” he concludes. It is difficult to be more pessimistic than that.

For all its failure to make accurate predictions, The End of History dealt at least with the future. Not many thinkers were discussing the end of history when Fukuyama began, and that fact contributed to the uniqueness of his book. Identity is not like that. Almost nothing in Fukuyama’s book is new: Charles Taylor (whom Fukuyama cites) has written about the politics of recognition, and a host of writers far too numerous to credit here have written about ethnicity, borders, globalization, strong religion, and every variety of nationalism. Identity summarizes arguments that already seem dated. It is, moreover, primarily concerned with the recent past, and when it ventures to make a prediction, it simply carries current trends into the future.

Uncovering trends is valuable even if there is no guarantee that the trends will continue. You can be wrong and still change the world.

What, moreover, are we to do with the political conflicts raised by identity politics? Here too Fukuyama’s analysis is disappointing. He blames both the left and the anti-immigrant right for their unbending attachment to “understandings of identity based on fixed characteristics such as race, ethnicity, and religion.” But the left (and for all I know the right) is divided between essentialists who hold that race and gender are fixed and the social constructionists who believe the exact opposite. He even claims, against all evidence, that our present stalemate over immigration is caused by those who oppose any form of “amnesty” and those “opposed to stricter enforcement of existing rules,” when in fact it is on the right, and the right only, where intransigence and unyielding intolerance reigns. I agree with him that, in theory, it is easy to imagine trade-offs that can improve America’s dreadful policies toward immigrants. But to realize them, we need to explore the disproportionate influence of rural areas and the South in Congress, the failure of leadership in the Republican Party, the obdurate persistence of racism, and other messy realities that do not find much expression in this book.

The contrast between Fukuyama’s first book and this one raises a question of form as well as content. For writers of nonfiction, getting reality wrong would seem to be the biggest imaginable sin, a luxury allowed to fiction writers but not to us. Simply being wrong, however, is not Identity’s major problem. The End of History was wrong, but it was also stimulating, breathtakingly ambitious, a paean to the importance of ideas. Karl Marx got his One Great Idea—that the future belonged to communism—wrong, but he is not therefore, in the famous words of Paul Samuelson, a “minor post-Ricardian.” History befuddles all who write about it. Uncovering trends is valuable even if there is no guarantee that the trends will continue. You can be wrong and still change the world. Identity, by contrast, both begins and ends with a whimper. Nothing is startling and little is gained.

Give me The End of History over Identity any time. Rehashing is not Fukuyama’s strength, but that is what he does here. I am no better at predicting the future than anyone else, but I am willing to bet that in five years, Fukuyama’s Identity will be all but forgotten. That will be a shame. We lack great One Great Idea books. I hope there is out there someone in his or her thirties or forties willing to take a chance on something that will have us talking as long as The End of History did.

