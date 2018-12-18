Cleo gets up early in the mornings to wake the kids—three boys and a girl—for school, and also stays up late at night to tuck them into bed and turn off the lights. She’s there, standing off-center, watching as Sofía (Marina de Tavira), Cleo’s employer, squeezes her husband in an awkward embrace before he climbs into his car to drive to the airport for a work trip in Quebec. She’s there, again, when Sofía, distraught after a phone call with her mother, catches Paco, one of her teenage sons, eavesdropping on her conversation and smacks him in retaliation. He falls to the floor, crying, and she does, too, to console him. “Why are you still there?” she glares at Cleo. “Don’t you have anything to do?”

She’s there, too, in the evening to open the garage gates for Sofía, who, in her husband’s prolonged absence, returns from a drunken night out in her husband’s gigantic Ford Galaxy. She veers into the driveway, slamming and scraping the car against the concrete walls before slipping out. “No matter what they tell you,” Sofía slurs, clutching Cleo’s face by the doorway, “we women are always alone.” Her words linger, as Cleo, frozen and expressionless, stares back. There is a fleeting recognition of the two women’s shared pain, but it’s immediately overshadowed by their lopsided relationship. Sofía walks into the house, up the staircase and to her room, as Cleo stands outside, out of focus, looking in.

The concepts for Roma can be found in Cuarón’s work from over a decade and a half ago, in his seminal 2001 film Y Tu Mamá También—a raunchy, semi-autobiographical story about two adolescents, played by Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal, who convince a married Spanish woman fed up with her husband’s infidelities to road-trip with them across Mexico. Within months of its release, the film had become a cult classic for audiences abroad. Critics praised Cuarón’s visceral and layered storytelling, social analysis, and political commentary. “It is as if the American Pie DVD had a director’s commentary by Susan Sontag or JK Galbraith,” The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw wrote in 2002. Y Tu Mamá También and similar movies from the time—such as Alejandro Iñárritu’s brilliant Amores Perros (2000)—paved the way for an ambitious, probing movie like Roma. Whereas both early aughts films were nominated for Academy Awards in the foreign film category, Roma is now considered a contender for Best Picture.

But there’s also a direct link between the story told in Y Tu Mamá También and Roma. As the trio in the earlier movie drives south along the semi-arid ridges of Oaxaca, skirting small towns, the movie’s brash, teenage protagonist Tenoch (Diego Luna) notices a sign. It marks Tepelmeme, the birthplace of his nanny, Leo, who had moved to Mexico City when she was 13. “Tenoch realized he had never visited Tepelmeme,” the narrator explains. The scene reflects Cuarón’s realization, as he recently told Variety, that he knew relatively little about Rodriguez’s life in Tepelmeme or about her existence outside the confines of his home.

He didn’t take up this theme in Y Tu Mamá También, though the film does offer glimpses of the troubled country that exists just beyond its focus. The movie’s narrator alludes to the Zapatista rebellion in Chiapas (When the two teenage protagonists approach Tenoch’s sister, who is marching at a student protest, to borrow the family car, she agrees on the condition that she get it the following three weeks to deliver food, clothes and medicine to Chiapas) and the pernicious effects of Mexico’s modernizing tourism industry (“By the end of the year, Chuy”—a fisherman the travelers meet at the beach—“and his family will have to leave their home to make way for the construction of an exclusive hotel,” the narrator says.). In several scenes, Cuarón’s camera wanders to paint vignettes of nannies and waitresses shuffling in and out of kitchens to serve meals, whether they are in an upscale home, or at a modest off-road restaurant in rural Mexico.