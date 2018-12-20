Most people who try comedy take months, if not years, to perfect their stage set. But the first time Midge ever tells a joke into a microphone, she kills. In the first season, I enjoyed experienced her sui generis success as a triumph; it wasn’t necessarily something she had earned with hard work, but she did source her punchlines from a very real font of personal suffering. When the show opens, Midge, aka Miriam Maisel, has a “perfect” life: a yawning Upper West Side apartment, a husband who wears a suit and hat to his office job, two healthy children under the age of five, and a robust social life that includes calisthenics in hot pants and putting together children’s goodie bags with her perfectly coiffed, platinum best friend (whose pastel outfits and bristly lack of humor are to be read as signs that she is a gentile). Midge has a quick wit (she delivered the toast at her own wedding, making a joke about shrimp that made the Rabbi gasp) but somehow never feels bored by preparing brisket to bring the owners of a comedy club where her husband tells jokes (that he has plagiarized, by the way). She has a closet full of jewel-toned swing coats and cinched-waist cocktail attire that made her look like Grace Kelly playing a fashion editor.

And then, the idyll all falls apart: her husband leaves her (for his secretary), she has to move out of her apartment and back in with her parents (a math professor and a socialite, who conveniently live right upstairs), she starts to spiral. So she gets drunk on a bottle of red wine, takes the subway downtown in the rain, and hops on stage, wet and drunk, at a Greenwich Village comedy club. But when Midge gets on stage, her spiel is fresh, partly because she isn’t really doing jokes. She’s just waxing about her life, mocking the name of the secretary (it’s Penny Pan), threatening to show the audience her breasts to prove how perky they still are. But because she’s being honest, she gets laughs.

Audiences aren’t used to hearing a woman speak openly about anything, let alone about infidelity. Of course, her looks (radiant, slender, excessively symmetrical) add to the potency of what she is saying: a beautiful woman breaks down. It doesn’t feel at all threatening to the crowd, just amusing. Even as she is hauled off to jail for baring her breasts—where she is bailed out by her new pal Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby)—it is seen as a lovable turn which she plays for laughs, even as she’s being dragged out of the club. She clearly doesn’t fear the police, or any other other consequences that might come her way as a result of being publicly transgressive. Midge’s fears are more localized: that her social circle might judge the meltdown of her marriage, that her parents might disapprove of her extra-curricular fascination with performing, or that she might have to—gasp—get a day job (which she does, selling lipsticks at a department store).

In season two, Midge’s blistering ascent through the comedy ranks (and through any obstacle she encounters) continues more or less unabated. We rarely see her children, who stay with her parents every night while she goes out to smoky clubs (her parents have no idea; they think she’s dating). She plotzes for the first single man she is set up with, a strapping doctor (Zachary Levi) whose mother meets Midge’s mother, Rose, in a Catskills beauty salon. He, in turn, is immediately smitten in return; even though she is a divorcee, Midge is still the most desirable bachelorette in town.

Susie, her manager remains the only character to put Midge in her place; when Midge says she needs to leave for two months to take a vacation, thereby slowing Susie’s ability to book her into clubs, Susie offers a reality check. She questions Midge’s privilege, telling her that while she might enjoy gallivanting in the mountains, the sacrifices required to become a professional comedian are extreme, and the stakes for Susie are high. She is living in a dump, and finds herself in danger after Midge outs a very successful rival, and powerful during her act. Midge is a hobbyist, at least at first, and Susie desperately needs her to become a professional.

