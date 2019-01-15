Representatives from other groups were also largely hesitant to explain on the record why they didn’t sign the letter. (Perhaps, like some Democrats, they’re afraid that Ocasio-Cortez might scold them on Twitter.) Speaking on background, though, some said the letter did not allow for enough flexibility on the details of a Green New Deal—such as one section promising that all signatories will “vigorously oppose” a deal that includes “market-based mechanisms and technology options such as carbon and emissions trading and offsets, carbon capture and storage, nuclear power, waste-to-energy and biomass energy.”

Dominique Browning, the co-founder of Mom’s Clean Air Force, wasn’t shy about putting her criticisms on the record. She noted that the letter characterized market-based solutions to climate change—such as carbon taxes or cap-and-trade systems—as “corporate schemes that place profits over community burdens and benefits.” This can be true, Browning said, but “equity and environmental integrity factors could be built into those mechanisms.”

Browning also took issue with the letter’s rejection of “carbon capture and storage,” the technology that removes greenhouse gases from the atmosphere and stores them—either in concrete blocks, or deep underground. Yes, she said, the technology is unproven and not cost-effective—for now. “Why at this point would we shut off research and development into any possible technological solution that might get us out of this mess?” she asked. “Who knows yet what will be the answer, or answers?”



Some non-signatories sought to draw a distinction between their groups and the groups that signed the letter. Andrea McGimsey of Environment America—which advocates for federal environmental policy changes, in part by lobbying—said that she and her organization “wholeheartedly support the [letter’s] call for 100 percent renewable energy.” But, she added, “Much of the rest of the plan is outside our lane.” Jake Thompson, a spokesperson for the Natural Resources Defense Council, said the group was supportive of the “exciting momentum behind a new grassroots call to arms, embodied in part by initiatives like the emerging Green New Deal.”

But for other non-signatories, the issue seemed that they simply aren’t ready to commit to what must—and must not—be in the Green New Deal. “We are working collaboratively with a wide array of groups—including many of those on this letter—plus frontline communities and members of Congress to develop bold Green New Deal policies that can tackle the climate crisis, create high paying jobs, and counteract racial and economic inequity at the speed and scale that justice demands,” Ben Beachy, the director of Sierra Club’s Living Economy campaign, said in an emailed statement. “Building a more inclusive economy requires an inclusive process.”