Trump’s hotel is well-situated in the capital, so it’s not surprising that inaugural events would be held there. (For similar reasons, it’s also not surprising that top executives would opt to stay there.) But the optics are troubling at best. Trump’s inaugural committee raked in more than $100 million from corporate and individual donors, a far higher sum than similar committees operated by George W. Bush and Barack Obama. By spending those funds at Trump’s properties, the inaugural committee effectively transfers those donors’ contributions directly into the Trump Organization’s coffers. And since Trump hasn’t fully divested himself of his business holdings, as ethics officials recommended before his inauguration, those profits eventually flow into the pockets of the president and his adult children.

What have donors received in return? Casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, a Republican mega-donor and the committee’s largest individual contributor, gave more than $5 million. He happens to enjoy a close relationship with the president. Adelson and his wife joined Trump at a small private gathering last November to watch the results of the 2018 midterms. The Trump era has also been a fruitful one for Adelson. The Las Vegas billionaire lobbied in favor of the president’s decision to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem in 2017, reversing decades of U.S. foreign policy on the matter. And earlier this week, the Justice Department reversed an Obama-era legal opinion in declaring that federal law bans all forms of internet gambling, which Adelson strenuously opposes as a potential threat to his casino empire.

Adelson, like any other American, has the right to donate to political campaigns and committees and lobby elected officials. Foreign governments enjoy no such privileges, however. That distinction makes the overseas cash flows into the Trump Organization all the more alarming. Last month, the Post reported that a lobbyist for Saudi Arabia’s monarchy spent more than $270,000 for rooms at Trump’s hotel shortly after his election as president. Those rooms housed dozens of U.S. veterans who were then brought to Capitol Hill to lobby against a law that would open the door to lawsuits against the Saudi government for the September 11th attacks.

This isn’t the only time that foreign powers have done business on Trump properties, either. The Times identified stays at the president’s hotels by the Malaysian prime minister and his staff, as well as by the Republic of Georgia’s ambassador to the United Nations. Romania’s consulate in Chicago also rented space at Trump’s hotel in that city for an event last November. Both the foreign governments and the Trump administration have denied any wrongdoing or impropriety; the Trump Organization has also paid six-figure sums to the Treasury to offset any foreign expenditures to it. The company hasn’t been forthcoming about tabulating the precise sources of these profits, however. And it’s unclear whether this is enough to avoid violating the Constitution’s ban on foreign incomes to federal public officials.

Trump no longer maintains day-to-day control over his business empire. Some of his actions may have nonetheless favored his plum real-estate property in the capital. Last year, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee accused the president of improperly intervening in the search for a new FBI headquarters. The bureau’s current headquarters, the J. Edgar Hoover Building, is a crumbling Brutalist scar on Pennsylvania Avenue. One plan would have transferred its staff and operations to a new headquarters in the suburbs and sold the coveted property to a private developer. Democrats alleged that Trump intervened to keep the bureau at its current location, thereby preventing another hotel from being built just a few steps from his own.