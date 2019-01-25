America is facing a retirement crisis. Working hard for four decades no longer guarantees a comfortable coda to one’s life. According to the National Council on Aging, one-third of all senior households either live paycheck to paycheck, as Kanta does, or are in debt after monthly expenses. More than 25 million Americans age 60 and over make less than $30,000 per year. At the same time, rampant age discrimination in hiring has made it difficult for many unemployed seniors to find jobs that could eventually allow them to retire.

The SEE Program was created to address such problems. In 1984, Congress passed the Environmental Programs Assistance Act, which allowed the EPA to partner with nonprofits “to utilize the talents of older Americans.” Through grant funding, Americans aged 55 and over could work to assist the EPA with “projects of pollution prevention, abatement, and control.” (The U.S. Census Bureau defines seniors as 65 and over, while some organizations like the AARP define them as 50 and over. The EPA’s program defines them as 55 and over.)



Today, SEE enrollees work in EPA offices across the country as receptionists, accountants, engineers, and grant specialists, among other positions. And though the paychecks are generally small—the hourly rate usually ranges from $10 to $15 an hour—people who’ve worked with SEE employees say their presence is large. “They were amazing,” said Judith Enck, who ran the EPA’s Region 2 during the Obama administration. One SEE enrollee, she recalled, was a woman in her 80s who lived alone in New Jersey, but worked from the EPA office in New York as an administrative assistant. “She would come to work even in horrible, horrible weather,” Enck said. “She was the most dedicated person.”

One reason SEE enrollees are so dedicated is that many of them live alone, said Joon Bang, president of the National Asian Pacific Center on Aging, one of the nonprofits that administers SEE grants. “You’re talking about group of folks who not only rely on this program to fill a financial need, but a lot of them are seniors who feel a sense of community and belonging and purpose though this program,” he said. Now, because of the extended government shutdown, “There’s a feeling of isolation they’re experiencing.”

Kanta confirms this. “When I go to [the] office, I hardly feel lonely or alone,” she said. “You meet your friends, you’re busy the whole day at work.” But after more than a month without going to work, Kanta said she’s started to feel physically and emotionally isolated. It’s a familiar feeling for her—she’s an immigrant from India, and has lived alone in the United States since 2010. But it’s not something she’s felt much since the joined the EPA in 2014, the same year she became an American citizen.

