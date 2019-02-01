To show a clear trend, Marcusa would ideally want to find towns to compare the Métlaoui/Sidi Bouzid divergence to outside Tunisia. But that’s difficult to do in other areas struggling with Jihadi-Salafism, as the labor movement has traditionally been repressed in those countries. Unlike Tunisia, where 670,000 workers went on strike just last week, other countries across the Middle East do not have the same unbroken history of labor activism.

In oil-rich Iraq, the country that in 2017 suffered more terrorist attacks than any other nation, one would expect to find many Métlaoui-type towns: Iraq has a long labor history, with union support instrumental to its independence in 1958. However, the labor movement there is only recently showing signs of strength and rebirth after a long period of suppression under Saddam Hussein, as well as the flood of corruption and mismanagement that followed the U.S. invasion in 2003.

Iraq’s sweeping changes to its labor laws in 2015, including the country’s first sexual harassment protections and reinstating the formerly banned right to strike, represent progress. But Saddam’s shadow remains–the continued prohibition of unionizing among civil servants means it’s still not living up to the International Labor Organization standards of freedom of association it ratified in June 2018. Considering that Iraq’s public sector employs over 40 percent of the country’s working age population, that represents a significant number of silenced voices.

Labor unions’ effectiveness in Iraq can be illustrated by the enemies they have made. Soon after the invasion of Iraq, Hadi Saleh, the head of the newly-formed Iraqi Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU)–its largest union federation–was murdered by insurgents in his home. When ISIS invaded Mosul in 2014, they stormed IFTU offices. Years of U.S. State Department Human Rights reports show the labor movement sounding the alarm on the Iraqi state’s deep corruption. The same reports show multiple instances of the state interfering with union work and in many cases raiding union offices.

“[Iraq’s unions] are used to shouting—not in a bad way, but loudly—in order to inform the government: We are your friends. We are not your enemy. We want to work with you in order to build democracy, in order to have proper industries that work for everybody,” said Abdullah Muhsin, an activist in Iraq’s post-war labor movement who is now an international officer for the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) in the UK.

To Muhsin, the nonsectarian nature of union organizing is a clear antidote to the divisions that have riven the country. The government’s anti-union stance is, among other things, an obstacle in fighting extremism. “If unions were allowed to do their job and be considered as a partner,” Muhsin told me, “we would not have seen these problems. Because unions are working from below, they are workers, they are in factories, in schools, in communities, they have eyes everywhere.”

Muhsin isn’t alone in thinking strong civic organizations can make a difference fighting extremism. During the Obama Administration, a core pillar of “Countering Violent Extremism” or CVE, (the catch-all term for addressing terrorism’s root causes) was the need to strengthen civil society, from women’s groups to marginalized communities and organized labor. The term “civil society” has cropped up in every president’s national security strategy post 9/11. What the term lacks is specificity—where exactly to focus in civil society. And that’s the gap studies like Marcusa’s seek to fill.

Heba El-Shazli, a professor at George Mason University’s School of Policy, Government and International Affairs (SPGIA) said that the lack of attention to unions today differs from policy in previous decades, citing U.S. support for the Solidarity movement in Poland during the Cold War. A 28-year veteran of international labor issues, El-Shazli lamented unionism’s relative absence from today’s foreign policy debate, “It’s really outrageous that it’s just not on the radar. It really is.” She wonders whether the overall decline of unions as a power in American society today means that policymakers no longer consider their strengths overseas. If so, however, that’s “short-sighted,” she told me.

It’s too simplistic to say that more union activity will vanquish extremism in the Middle East, but there’s ample evidence at this point that this and similar approaches might help. Inserting these findings into foreign policy is a matter of politics. Republican administrations have not traditionally been strong union supporters, but such recent research might interest the ascendant and vocal progressive wing of the Democratic party, who have previously been criticized for being insufficiently focused on international affairs.

Encouraging countries explicitly to support their unions might seem to some like a pie in the sky idea. But after almost $6 trillion spent on an unwinnable war, and with ever-decreasing appetite in the United States for military solutions, surely it’s worth trying something new.