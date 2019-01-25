The Justice Department, multiple congressional committees, and many of the nation’s major news outlets have spent the past two years probing whether the Trump campaign illegally conspired with the Russian government during the 2016 election. I’ve argued before that what they’ve uncovered so far amounts to “soft collusion” at minimum—an implicit understanding between Trump Tower and the Kremlin to damage Hillary Clinton’s candidacy that didn’t quite amount to an explicit quid pro quo. Friday’s indictment of Stone, and that curious use of the passive voice by Mueller, do not prove “hard collusion,” of course. But it moves the narrative one step closer in that direction.

Stone, a longtime Republican political operative, is the first person indicted by Mueller since last year’s midterm elections. Though there has been widespread speculation that the special counsel’s investigation is wrapping up, the new charges confirm his work will continue well into 2019. It also brings the investigation deeper into the president’s inner circle: Stone worked briefly for the Trump campaign in the summer of 2015, then acted as an informal political adviser of sorts to Trump for the rest of the election. What’s more, it sheds new light on other Trump campaign officials’ eagerness for damaging material on Hillary Clinton, no matter how dubious its provenance.

The indictment itself comes as no surprise. Much of what Mueller describes in Friday’s court filing was already public knowledge, and most observers expected that Stone would face some kind of charges since last summer. Stone had publicly claimed in August 2016 that he had inside knowledge of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s future disclosures after Assange published emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee. He also sent a tweet signaling that it would “soon be [John] Podesta’s time in the barrel” two months before the Clinton campaign chairman’s stolen emails became public. When those remarks came under scrutiny after the election, Stone repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Stone’s contentious relationship with Randy Credico, a New York radio host who appears to be the person described as “Person 2” in the indictment, also became public knowledge last year. Credico had previously interviewed Assange; Mueller’s indictment says that Stone described Credico as an “intermediary” between himself and the WikiLeaks founder. While Congress and federal investigators dug into the circumstances surrounding Russian election meddling in 2016, Stone allegedly began pressuring and threatening Credico to lie about what had transpired.

Stone, according to the indictment, told Credico before his House Intelligence Committee testimony that he should pull a “Frank Pentangeli,” referring to a fictional mafioso in the second Godfather film who commits perjury before a congressional committee to refute allegations that the Corleone family runs a nationwide crime syndicate. Last April, Stone’s efforts to pressure Credico took on a more violent overtone. “On or about April 9, 2018, Stone wrote in an email to [Credico], ‘You are a rat. A stoolie. You backstab your friends-run your mouth my lawyers are dying Rip you to shreds,’” the indictment states. “Stone also said he would ‘take that dog away from you,’ referring to [Credico]’s dog. On or about the same day, Stone wrote to [Credico], ‘I am so ready. Let’s get it on. Prepare to die [expletive].’”