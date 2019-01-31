But ALEC remains a powerful force. Yes, some companies have left, but the majority of its members are still there, including many trade associations of which the defecting companies are a part—and some anti-ALEC advocates warn that the diminished influence of more moderate companies has allowed ALEC to shift ever more to the right. Yes, Democrats have taken back power in key ALEC strongholds, but Republicans still hold total control in 22 states. And because of power-grab bills in states that did buck unified Republican control in 2018, it’s clear that incoming Democratic governors won’t have as much power as ALEC-backed governors did in the same seats.

Precedent suggests that these laws will be successful. When Democratic Governor Roy Cooper’s election in 2016 ended three years of Republican control in North Carolina, legislators enacted several bills diminishing his power. In the two years that Cooper has been in office, the Republican-dominated legislature has overridden 29 of the governor’s vetoes. Last year, when a reporter asked state Senate Majority Leader Phil Berger about any further plans to strip the governor’s power, he replied, laughing, “Does he still have any?” According to CMD, 28 of North Carolina’s legislators have ties to ALEC.

“ALEC teaches state lawmakers to think about policy not as a way of solving problems but as a way of building political power,” explained Alex Hertel-Fernandez, who recently published State Capture, a book about ALEC and other conservative policy groups. According to Hertel-Fernandez, the difficulty of undoing ALEC’s handiwork through elections is not a side effect of the group’s policy strategy, but an essential aim. The broad reach of ALEC, along with the State Policy Network and Americans for Prosperity, has made this anti-democratic approach to policymaking a crucial part, he argues, of what it “mean[s] to be a conservative, pro-business state legislator.”

By focusing on policy areas that target the very landscape of who gets to have power, these groups have essentially guaranteed that the tide, if it turns against them, will do so slowly and painstakingly. Thanks to ALEC-backed gerrymandering legislation in Michigan, Wisconsin, and North Carolina, for example, Republicans retained state legislative control in November, despite the fact that Democrats received the majority of votes. Research shows that right-to-work laws—which destroy unions’ ability to donate and organize for pro-labor candidates—cost Democratic candidates between two and five percent of the vote in an average election and lowers voter turnout by approximately two percent.

“For Democrats to take advantage of their gains, they need to have that organizational landscape to buttress their lawmakers,” said Hertel-Fernandez. Winning seats isn’t enough, he argues, if Democrats can’t institute policies that grow Democratic legislative power in the long term. “I don’t see that being built in a significant way,” he added.

Absent strong public-sector unions, or sufficient long-term investment in state or local power-building from progressive funders, some left-leaning organizations have emerged to offer necessary coordination between state lawmakers, advocates, and researchers. The State Priorities Partnership (SPP) and the Economic Analysis and Research Network (EARN) both operate as state-level networks of center-left think-tanks producing research on issues like welfare reform and the minimum wage and helping coordinate between legislators in various states. The State Innovation Exchange (SiX) helps draft progressive legislation that lawmakers adapt to their local context, offering a type of support similar to what ALEC has long provided to conservatives.

November heralded a hopeful opening to repeal harmful ALEC-backed legislation and advance a progressive local agenda. In Kansas, where Democrat Laura Kelly replaced incumbent Governor Kris Kobach (who once bragged about trying to persuade ALEC to expand its anti-voting rights campaigns), progressive legislators are working to expand education funding and Medicaid. In Colorado, where Democrats gained both the governor’s mansion and the state legislature in November, the focus is on expanding local control over minimum wage laws and access to paid family leave. Such “quality of life” legislation is seen as essential to undoing some of the damage ALEC-backed legislation has done not just to people’s lives, but to democracy as a whole. “One of the things that’s been so destructive about ALEC over the years is the way they’ve been able to completely undermine people’s faith in government,” said Naomi Walker, director of EARN. “If progressives would focus more on passing local and state policy that could really make a difference in people’s lives it would help reverse some of the undoing of our social fabric that ALEC has been able to achieve.”

Through knocking down the pillars of ALEC’s anti-democratic agenda, advocates like Walker hope to reclaim states from conservative monopoly. Progressive policy groups are counseling legislators on how to make the redistricting process in their states more transparent ahead of 2020. Voting rights has become a rallying point for progressive groups across the country. And campaign finance reform, which would hamper ALEC’s cash-flow, is gaining traction, too.

But balancing such aspirations with beating back the constant barrage of anti-democratic legislation from the right poses a challenge. In Florida, as progressive challenger Andrew Gillum threatened to overtake Governor Rick Scott in the polls, Republicans pushed for a constitutional amendment to limit property tax increases, which was approved. Voters approved a similar amendment in North Carolina, where Democrats broke the Republican supermajority on November 6. “The strategy has to be to stay a step ahead of it and spot these trends,” said Nick Johnson, who directs SPP. “We’ve been working to try to put a spotlight on that stuff early enough so we can block it before it takes effect.”

In Virginia, where Democrats are close to flipping the state legislature next year, the power grab is already quietly underway. After a federal panel of judges last week approved new district lines in the state that strengthen potential Democrat-leaning districts, Delegate Mark Cole, a former ALEC Education Task Force member, introduced a constitutional amendment to require equal partisan representation in the state’s independent redistricting commission, regardless of districts’ shifting party preferences. As democratic contests across the country begin to tilt against the right wing, there seems to be no limit to its assault on the rules.