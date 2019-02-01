The iconic American beer with the cherry-red label is going green. Since 2017, Budweiser has ditched its gas-powered delivery trucks in favor of Teslas. It has begun converting all of its U.S. brewing operations to 100 percent renewable electricity, as its bottles and cans now proudly advertise. And Budweiser’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev, has also announced that all of its 400 beer brands will be renewable-powered by 2025.

Now, the largest beer brewer in the world is taking its green messaging to the Super Bowl. Of the eight commercials Anheuser-Busch plans to air on Sunday, three are environmentally themed. The most explicit is its Budweiser commercial, in which Clydesdale horses run alongside twisting wind turbines to the tune of Bob Dylan’s protest song “Blowin’ in the Wind.”

Anheuser-Busch’s planned commercial for Stella Artois, “Change Up the Usual,” also has a green tinge. It stars Jeff Bridges, reprising his role as The Dude in The Big Lebowski, and Sarah Jessica Parker, reprising her role from Sex and the City, as they eschew their favored drinks—White Russian and Cosmopolitan, respectively—in favor of the Belgian pilsner. The ad directs viewers to a website that says Bridges and Parker “are changing up their usual drinks of choice for a Stella Artois to help provide water access to people in need.” As an Anheuser-Busch marketing executive told Adweek, “The whole campaign is a rallying cry to the American public to join us in the cause of providing clean drinking water to the people who need it.”

Lastly, the company’s ad for Michelob Ultra Pure Gold features a montage of lush green nature shots. It’s a place “so pure you can feel it,” the commercial says—to be enjoyed with beer “so pure you can taste it.” The tagline declares that this is “beer in its organic form.”