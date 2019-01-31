Other conservatives soon joined the chorus, however. South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, who also chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, sent a letter to FBI Director Chris Wray this week asking for more details about Stone’s arrest. “I am concerned about the manner in which the arrest was effectuated, especially the number of agents involved, the tactics employed, the timing of the arrest, and whether the FBI released details of the arrest and the indictment to the press prior to providing this information to Mr. Stone’s attorneys,” Graham wrote. Representative Doug Collins, the ranking Republican member of the House Judiciary Committee, sent a similar letter.

It’s true that Stone’s arrest was atypical—in that it ranked pretty low on the spectrum of police militarization. The Washington Post’s Radley Balko, who has more experience covering police use-of-force problems than just about anyone, had a more measured take on what Stone experienced. “A dozen agents w/ guns out seems excessive,” he wrote on Twitter. “But it didn’t look like SWAT team. Wasn’t a no-knock. No explosives. No dynamic entry. Maybe not ideal, but far better treatment than your average pot dealer.”

Other responses suggest that partisan concerns may be a greater factor here than genuine issues with law enforcement policy. Hannity, a fervent loyalist of President Trump, responded to the arrest with his usual partisan umbrage. Why, he asked, weren’t obvious crooks like Hillary Clinton, former CIA Director John Brennan, or former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper facing the same treatment? “We are a democratic republic,” he inveigled. “The Constitution that we cherish so much is the foundation of all law and order in this country. If you don’t apply the laws equally, only going after one group of people because of their political views, and you protect people with other political views, you’ve lost our Constitution. We’ve lost our country.”

Even typically cooler heads on the right spoke up in Stone’s defense. Napolitano, a Fox News legal analyst, is usually a voice of moderation in conservative circles when it comes to the Russia investigation. “No innocent American merits the governmental treatment Stone received,” he wrote in an op-ed on Thursday. “It was the behavior of a police state where the laws are written to help the government achieve its ends, not to guarantee the freedom of the people—and where police break the laws they are sworn to enforce. Regrettably, what happened to Roger Stone could happen to anyone.”



What happened to Roger Stone can indeed happen to anyone. It just rarely happens to people like Roger Stone. Police militarization is a widespread problem in American society. It erodes trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve, and may therefore have a counterproductive effect on crime rates and police violence. While it may have been overkill to send twelve armed and armored federal agents to arrest the 66-year-old Stone before dawn, it’s certainly not extraordinary under American standards. His experience just happens to be more commonly experienced by communities of color and Americans from disadvantaged backgrounds.