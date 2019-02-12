At first, the United States carried out its conquests of Puerto Rico, Cuba, and the Philippines in the name of liberation from Spanish tyranny. But hopes for genuine self-rule among the people in those former Spanish colonies soon met the reality of U.S. occupation. Cuba gained technical independence but with compromised sovereignty, as the United States insisted on the right to intervene in its affairs and frequently did so. In the Philippines, pro-independence forces led by Emilio Aguinaldo suffered a brutal counterinsurgent campaign, which cast doubt on the efficacy, not to mention the morality, of U.S. policy. Mark Twain, who became the most prominent anti-imperialist in the mainland United States, imagined colonial subjects thinking: “There must be two Americas: one that sets the captive free, and one that takes a once-captive’s new freedom away from him, and picks a quarrel with him with nothing to found it on; then kills him to get his land.”

As Immerwahr puts it, the United States faced a trilemma. It could have at most two of the following three things: republicanism, white supremacy, or overseas expansion. It was republicanism that lost out. In a 1901 ruling, the SupremeCourt established that the Constitution did not fully apply to overseas territories. Their residents did not have the same rights as mainland Americans. Immerwahr details the many consequences of making these legal gray zones: counterinsurgency in the Philippines followed by colonial government; medical experimentation and sterilizations in Puerto Rico, and an economy arranged around exploiting its status as a tax haven; and Hawaii turned over to the military after Pearl Harbor. By the end of World War II, Immerwahr reckons, there were more people living in colonies and under U.S. occupation—including in Japan and the U.S. zones of Germany—than in the mainland.

In an era of airplanes and wireless communication, territory was not required for dominance; indeed, it could be a source of friction.

This was a temporary condition. The third era in the history of U.S. empire, from the postwar period to the present, saw a retreat from formal occupation. The Philippines obtained independence in 1946; Alaska and Hawaii got full incorporation; Puerto Rico, Guam, and Samoa got civilian rule. But the United States was not necessarily acting out of altruism. The struggles of colonized people for independence, anti-Filipino sentiment in California, and America’s desire to claim the mantle of freedom in the Cold War conflict with the Soviet Union were all part of the picture. The United States was also strategically shedding the undesirable parts of its power: the obligation to maintain order, to support colonial administrations, and, from the racist point of view of many white Americans, the colonial ties that facilitated migration to the United States.

Instead, it now kept an empire of bases: signing a 99-year lease for land in the Philippines, keeping control of Vieques in Puerto Rico, Guantánamo in Cuba, Okinawa in Japan, and many hundreds of other locations. In an era of airplanes and wireless communication, territory was not required for dominance; indeed, it could be a source of friction. Immerwahr, borrowing a term from historian Bill Rankin, calls this new geography of power the “pointillist empire,” and others have called it an “archipelago.”

Immerwahr’s book will arrive as perhaps the most hotly anticipated release in American diplomatic history in some time, in part because of an unusual professional dispute: He debuted the arguments of this book in early 2016 in the Society for Historians of American Foreign Relations’ prestigious Bernath lecture; the text of his speech was published, as is customary, in the field’s leading journal, Diplomatic History. So far, so normal. What set tongues wagging was Diplomatic History ’s decision to publish, on the eve of the appearance of Immerwahr’s book, an article-length rebuttal to the Bernath lecture, written by Paul Kramer, a historian of the Philippines, and entitled “How Not to Write the History of Empire.” Since its appearance in September last year, the Immerwahr-Kramer affair has been one of the first subjects of conversation among historians in this field.

For an article in an academic publication, Kramer’s piece made an astonishingly personal attack. It accuses Immerwahr’s essay of “reflecting deep historical currents of nationalist arrogance and short-sightedness.” Kramer says that in Immerwahr’s account, the people of the colonies rarely appear and only count when they are part of empire; that the colonies matter to him only for the way they affect the history of the United States. Kramer also objects to Immerwahr’s claim that mainstream American history has not accounted for the imperial role of the United States. Who, Kramer asks, counts as mainstream? His article includes an eight-page bibliographic appendix, listing books and dissertations on the subject of American colonialism.

If How to Hide an Empire resembled the work described by Kramer’s critique, it would indeed be a problem. Yet as How to Hide an Empire makes clear, Immerwahr’s argument is mostly intended for a mass audience, who won’t likely be familiar with the large body of work on this subject. Its goal is to convince a reading public of the centrality of empire to U.S. history. To do this, it does anchor parts of the argument with familiar figures; it is written from the mainland out, rather than the colonies in. Making the opposite choice would also yield an interesting and valuable book, but it would be a different book. “The history of the United States is the history of empire” is the line that closes How to Hide an Empire, and that is the point. On this, Kramer and Immerwahr would surely agree, in spite of the sparks.

Kramer’s strongest argument is that writing a history of U.S. empire as a history of territory leaves out a great deal, since “most expressions of American global power in the twentieth century” do not involve the conquest of new lands. Generations of American political leaders and government officials have sought and successfully developed more informal mechanisms of control, from economic pressure to CIA intervention. Parts of How to Hide an Empire bear out this critique. Writing of the 1960s, by which time Alaska and Hawaii had become states and the only colonies that remained were the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and other parts of Micronesia, Immerwahr asks, “Where had [America’s] imperialist spirit gone?” But in a decade that saw major escalation of the war in Vietnam, the U.S. invasion of the Dominican Republic, and America’s encouragement of political violence in Brazil and Indonesia, it’s not hard to find the “imperialist spirit” at work.