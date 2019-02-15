The main creative team behind Documentary Now! is all men, which means that they mostly choose documentaries with male subjects to spoof: The Kid Stays in the Picture, Salesman, History of the Eagles. The scarcity of episodes with a woman at the center is disappointing—I long for them to parody 20 Feet From Stardom—but it does result in quite a few instances of both Hader and Armisen openly dissecting and critiquing patriarchal systems from the inside. Making a documentary can be an act of intrusion and manipulation as much as it can be an act of responsibility and care, and Documentary Now! investigates just how thin that line can be.

In the show’s third season, its tone has shifted. For one thing, Bill Hader, who clearly loved the movies he lampooned, does not appear in these episodes; he is off making the second season of Barry, his HBO comedy series about a hitman who aspires to be an actor. Without him, the season has a harder edge: It doesn’t just gently rib its subjects, it eviscerates them.

In “Long Gone,” the season’s sixth episode, Fred Armisen plays an aging jazz musician named Rex Logan in a smoky, black-and-white re-creation of Bruce Weber’s 1988 film about Chet Baker, Let’s Get Lost. The original film was a near-sycophantic love letter to a jazz legend, presenting Baker as a cool cat who traveled with the wind, floating through hazy noir shots of cosmopolitan streets at night. “Long Gone” is far more sinister: Armisen plays a self-centered and dissociative musician, who at one point decides to abandon his wife (Natasha Lyonne) and child to live in a tiny European country and gets mixed up with a fascist dictatorship. The episode attempts to grapple with the men behind the original movie. Chet Baker was a libertine and an addict, and Weber has experienced a reputational reckoning of his own, after recent accusations of sexual misconduct. (Weber is challenging the accusations.) But the episode is weighed down with mea culpas and dramatic lighting, and never makes a really coherent political statement.

One finds the same sloggy heaviness in “Batsh*t Valley,” a two-episode arc that parodies last year’s breakout Netflix series Wild Wild Country (with a dash of The Source Family, the 2012 documentary about a New Age cult in 1970s Los Angeles). Owen Wilson does a guest-turn as the charismatic leader of a religious group that takes over a small town in Oregon in the 1980s, just as the Indian mystic Rajneesh and his followers did. The episode drags because it doesn’t bring a fresh gag to the proceedings; it simply replicates the story of Wild Wild Country, with a few added jokes about the FBI and vegan cuisine. When Documentary Now! shines, it does so because its fake films raise new questions about the real documentaries. I ended my viewing of “Batsh*t Valley” with nothing new to believe.

The third season, however, brings two standout episodes, both dominated by women. Renee Elise Goldsberry and Paula Pell star in “Original Cast Album: Co-op,” a parody of D.A. Pennebaker’s documentary about the cast recording session for Sondheim’s Company. The comedian John Mulaney co-wrote the episode, along with several brand-new show tunes, which so closely resemble Sondheim’s rapid-patter style that I had to pause my viewing several times because I was laughing so hard. Goldsberry is brilliant as an ingenue who belts out a number about 1970s interior decoration, celebrating the colors beige and brown, and Pell does a spot-on tribute to Elaine Stritch. It is clear that everyone involved with the episode is having fun making it. How could they not? They are performing an entirely fictitious Broadway musical in period costumes straight out of Taxi Driver.