More telling was a remark from Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump’s top advisers. “This president is going to call for an end to the politics of resistance, retribution and call for more comity,” she told the Post. Trump often describes special counsel Robert Mueller’s inquiry as a political vendetta by Democrats for losing the last presidential election, but in Tuesday’s speech, he even suggested that the Russia investigation oversight of his presidency could imperil the the nation’s recovery from the Great Recession: “An economic miracle is taking place in the United States, and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics, or ridiculous, partisan investigations.”

Trump did highlight some genuine bipartisan accomplishments, such as last year’s passage of criminal justice reform. Among his invited guests were Matthew Charles, who was released from prison under the law’s new conditions last month, as well as Alice Johnson, who received a pardon from Trump last year after serving 22 years behind bars. It’s possible that Trump may be willing to sign similar legislation in the future. Those accomplishments, however, will be the exception rather than the rule when it comes to Trump’s relationship with Congress.

It’s traditional for presidents to propose moonshots in addressing a joint Congress, as John F. Kennedy did in 1962 in calling on America to put a man on the Moon, but they have a spotty track record at best. Barack Obama called for 80 percent of Americans to have high-speed rail access in 25 years and used his final address to put Vice President Joe Biden in charge of a project to cure cancer. Trump’s moonshot on Tuesday night was to call for the eradication of HIV transmission in the U.S. by 2030—a laudable goal, but a somewhat fantastical one given it would require him to work with communities upon which his other policies have inflicted the most damage.

Some observers noted that ahead of Trump’s latest State of the Union that the address can help reset a president’s agenda. The most famous turnaround came in 1998, when Bill Clinton focused on Social Security and the budget surplus the day after telling the nation that he hadn’t had sexual relations with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. “By dint of his speaking skills and his personality, he was able to go in and change the tone of the debate,” University of Virginia professor Russell Riley told NPR on Monday. “There were a lot of people within the Clinton White House that felt that that saved his presidency.”

But there’s virtually no chance that Trump can pull off a similar turnaround. Clinton, for all his flaws, was one of the most persuasive speakers to serve in the Oval Office. He enjoyed high approval ratings even throughout the Lewinsky scandal; they went up to 72 percent on the week he was impeached by the House of Representatives for perjury and obstruction of justice. Trump, on the other hand, can only effectively communicate with his own base. His approval ratings sunk to new lows after the American people blamed him for the damage wrought by last month’s partial government shutdown.

A president’s success depends on his ability to building working relationships with lawmakers and his own advisers. But Trump’s tenure has largely been dictated by his own fleeting whims, which have undercut his party’s leaders in Congress and his closest confidantes. Former House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell secured a deal to keep the government open last November, only to see it fall apart when figures like Ann Coulter pressured Trump into a self-defeating showdown. There’s little rationale for Republican, let alone Democrats, to trust his word.



The weaknesses in Trump’s presidency are structural. Look no further than the recent leak of his private schedule to Axios earlier this week, which underscored the two great themes of his presidency. It’s often said that a person’s most valuable commodity is his own time, and Trump appears to largely waste his by watching cable news and calling old friends and supporters for advice: At least 60 percent of his daily routine over the last three months has been dedicated to unstructured “Executive Time.” What’s more, the leak itself amounted to an extraordinary breach of trust by one of the president’s closest aides. It underscores how his personal flaws have driven away talented subordinates and attracted self-serving replacements.

Trump ended Tuesday’s State of the Union much as he began it. “We must choose whether we are defined by our differences—or whether we dare to transcend them,” he said. “This is the time to rekindle the bonds of love and loyalty and memory that link us together as citizens, as neighbors, as patriots. This is our future—our fate—and our choice to make. I am asking you to choose greatness. No matter the trials we face, no matter the challenges to come, we must go forward together.”

This call for bipartisanship may sound reassuring to casual observers. But remember Trump’s “rapists” speech in announcing his candidacy in 2015. Remember “American carnage.” Remember last year’s State of the Union. Remember everything Trump has done since then. Trump says that Americans have a choice to make, and that much is true: They will make it in 2020. But Trump made own his choice long ago. Greatness never had a chance.