Why would Manafort implode a deal that would secure him a shorter prison sentence? Trump’s implicit offer of pardons appears to have played a role. The Russia investigation always operated under this sword of Damocles. Presidential pardons don’t affect state prosecutions, however, making the latter a fail-safe of sorts in case the president started to shut down Mueller’s inquiry. The special counsel’s office reportedly began working with the New York attorney general’s office in the summer of 2017 on the financial-crimes portion of Manafort’s case. Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. is also reportedly preparing to file charges against Manafort soon.



Trump has been signaling his views on the pardon power for years. In August 2017, he pardoned former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted of contempt of court for racially profiling Hispanic motorists despite a judge’s order to desist. Last summer, Trump also wiped away conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza’s conviction for campaign finance violations. Both men staunchly support the president and blamed politicized investigations for their downfall. While Trump isn’t the first president to misuse the power of mercy, the two pardons made it unusually clear that he would wield pardons for purely partisan gain.

After a Virginia jury convicted Manafort on multiple charges last August, Trump became even less subtle. The president publicly lauded his former campaign chairman for refusing to “make up stories in order to get a ‘deal’” while harshly criticizing Michael Cohen, his former personal attorney, for cooperating with investigators. Hours later, Rudy Giuliani told reporters that the president wouldn’t be issuing any pardons until the investigation had wrapped up. Taken together, the two messages suggested pardons would be on the table if their potential recipients kept quiet. The New York Times reported earlier this month that Trump’s lawyers made similar assurances in private as well.

These efforts haven’t gone unnoticed by the special counsel’s office. In a sealed hearing earlier this month, Mueller’s team offered two motives for why Manafort lied to them about part of the investigation. One of those motives is obscured by a thicket of partial redactions in the official transcript; the other is that telling the truth could have “negative consequences in terms of the other motive that Mr. Manafort could have, which is to at least augment his chances of a pardon.”

Most discussions of the Russia investigation center around the most important line of Mueller’s inquiry: whether the Trump campaign illegally conspired with the Russian government during the 2016 election. But even if Mueller doesn’t find evidence of this, his investigation has already proven its worth by uncovering a viper’s nest of illegal conduct during the 2016 election. He shed light on how Russian operatives used social media networks to manipulate and influence public opinion. He uncovered suspicious contacts between Russian operatives and Trump campaign officials, and showed how they lied to keep those contacts hidden from the public. He also may have uncovered serious wrongdoing by the Trump Organization and the president’s inaugural committee, both of which are now under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York and Washington.