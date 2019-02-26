This “valorization of violence” is something that’s targeted specifically at young men. Even the way clothes are displayed on far-right fashion websites, she says, promotes a hyper-masculine, violent image, with often heavily-tattooed, overly muscular men modeling the clothes. Miller-Idriss found that many of the young men she interviewed used a uniquely German word to describe the brands and the kinds of young men who wore them—gewaltbereit, meaning ready for violence.

One way that the clothing socializes young men towards extremist thinking, according to Miller-Idriss, is through constant “playfulness” and game-playing with symbols. Even in countries with lax or no laws against wearing Nazi imagery in public, it’s still not the most socially acceptable thing to stroll around in public with a swastika t-shirt. But the same can’t be said for lesser-known symbols commonly used by white nationalists and neo-Nazis, for example the runic insignia once used by the SS.

This game is on full display if you browse some of these brands’ websites. One popular Ukrainian brand, Svastone—owned by a musician in a neo-Nazi band—features a logo that could be an oddly drawn diamond, or could be a truncated swastika. A popular Russian brand, White Rex—founded by a notorious Russian neo-Nazi soccer hooligan—sells a shirt with an array of bombs that, when you look more closely, form the number 88.

“You can’t see any swastikas or runes,” White Rex founder Denis Nikitin told a Norwegian newspaper in 2017. “They should be clothes that people are comfortable wearing around town and so that they can recognize each other.”

This kind of deliberate ambiguity—a “playfulness of potential interpretations,” Miller-Idriss calls it—isn’t just about skirting the lines between what’s socially acceptable or legal. “It gives them a sense of power,” says Miller-Idriss. “It’s important to understand emotionally, that it’s ‘getting one over on the adults.’”

It’s also, she said, “one of multiple access points or gateways into far-right extremist scenes.”

Fashion bleeds into many other activities of the far right. The Italian neo-fascist CasaPound movement has a clothing label that’s been called the “commercial rib of CasaPound,” helping finance some of its activities. Kiev-based Militant Zone not only sells t-shirts and CDs in a small shop just off the city’s main square, but organized a neo-Nazi concert in December 2018 that featured “Sieg Heil” chants and Hitler salutes.

Far-right fashion can also cross over into far-right violence. White Rex owner Denis Nikitin—also based in Kiev and working with the Azov movement—hosts far-right-linked mixed martial arts events across Europe where he promotes his White Rex brand and its openly white supremacist message; he also reportedly uses income from the brand to fund far-right groups. Nikitin has also met with members of the California-based white supremacist gang Rise Above Movement, whose leaders were arrested in 2018, and allegedly helped train far-right extremists in the UK.

Will far-right fashion catch on in the U.S. like it has in Europe? To go by the photos from some far-right rallies, it already has, at least to a limited extent. It’s certainly not hard for an American to order clothing from many of these European brands or shops online. Nor is the American far-right lacking for any sense of uniform fashion, as the Proud Boys’ co-opting of Fred Perry shirts make clear. And there’s surely no doubt that the United States could be a huge untapped market for European far-right brands.

U.S. far-right fashion culture, however, could prove both less subtle and harder to regulate.

American culture doesn’t have the closetful of native extremist symbols that European far-right fashionistas have at their disposal. A number of symbols employed by Europe far-right fashion brands, Molnar explained, “have been alternately used, embraced, tolerated, banned, later reconfigured and recycled by different regimes and have accumulated multiple layers of meaning.” It gives them an ability to play coy with symbols, like runes appropriated by the SS. Aside from symbols like the Confederate flag or the Gadsden “Don’t tread on me” flag, Molnar pointed out, there’s no well the American far-right can reach into to pull out similarly ambiguous or repurposed icons. In short, American symbols are more explicit, requiring less “decoding” to understand. The Klan hood is not exactly subtle. Instead, in the U.S., according to Miller-Idriss, most existing fashion that could be dubbed far right focuses on pro-veteran, pro-2nd-amendment and overtly Islamophobic themes.

The option often tried in Germany—banning far-right clothing brands—won’t work in most public places due to American free speech protections. Insofar as U.S. schools want to try it, though, there’s a pretty clear lesson from abroad: The bans on their own aren’t effective. “They can even backfire and increase the appeal of the far-right by making clothing and symbols a space for easy rebellion and anti-authoritarian expression,” Miller-Idriss said. What matters is the discussion: Many of the youth in Germany she interviewed where far-right brands like Thor Steinar were banned “did not understand why certain brands are banned”; to them “it just seemed like one more arbitrary rule to follow.” U.S. educators, she said, “need to be clear with students and parents about what their thinking is about banning, what values are being defended and why.”

Failing to have that conversation cedes ground to the far right by default. For, whether it’s a Ukrainian store selling a shirt with the SS’s Totenkopf (death’s head) and the logo of British neo-Nazi terror group Combat 18, or an Italian brand with a picture of a motorcycle and the words “BORN TO WIN: WHITE RACE,” or a Hungarian shirt with the words “Rise above democracy,” the brains behind Europe’s far-right fashion brands are perfectly clear about the kind of values they’re defending.