And yet, amid the party’s decisive shift leftward, pragmatism threatens once again to smother ambitious new policies in the crib. “Do I think we could cross every ‘t’ and dot every ‘i’ in 10 years?” Klobuchar said when asked about the Green New Deal. “Actually, I think that would be very difficult to do.” Such caution inspires portrayals of her as a plain-speaking politician who doesn’t pander, an incrementalist who doesn’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good—a doer, not a dreamer. But one person’s realism is another other person’s myopia: What is possible tomorrow is shaped by what is attempted today, however impossible the odds seem.

Pragmatism is as much a political strategy as a legislative one. Most voters are realists, not zealots, the thinking goes; by embracing pragmatism, presidential candidates like Klobuchar can win over this silent majority. It’s easy to see the appeal of such an approach in this political moment. Polling has shown that Democratic voters are eager to elect anyone who can defeat Trump—and would prefer that the party nominate the candidate with the best chance of beating him. Some argue that the best such candidate, given the president’s extremism, would be a centrist pragmatist.

“Despite all the talk about how ‘all the energy is on the left,’ progressive populism and democratic socialism underwhelmed in the primaries and were close to shut out in competitive general elections,” Jim Kessler and Lanae Erickson, of the Third Way think tank, argued after last year’s midterms. “The actual voting energy in the midterms propelled mostly mainstream Democrats who closely matched their purple and red districts or states.... Presidential candidates should not conflate that with appealing to the far left with populist rhetoric and a democratic socialist agenda.”

It’s true that most voters do not fall into neat ideological boxes. As Lee Drutman found in 2017, most social and racial conservatives have liberal economic views, while liberals, contra much of the reporting on the divide between Sanders and Clinton supporters, were in broad agreement on economic issues. Moreover, as New York magazine’s Eric Levitz wrote in 2017, “people generally cast their ballots on the basis of which candidate or party they identify with—which is to say, the one that seems to best represent people like them.” This generally favors the political party pushing for greater, more affordable health care—but also means that it doesn’t make political sense to put bumpers on hypothetical policies, which dampens voter enthusiasm.

Pragmatism doesn’t track as a legislative argument, either. There is justified skepticism, given the Senate’s structural favoritism toward Republicans, that any major Democratic effort can become law. But this is also true of any major piece of legislation at this point, whether it be universal or incremental. It’s possible, for instance, that Klobuchar’s hypothetical smaller-scale health care push could hold on to more Democratic votes than Medicare for All—but there is no sense that it would win any more votes from Republicans. Despite the label, there’s nothing really that pragmatic about these policies, at least in this hyper-partisan moment. (The actual pragmatic position is the one that no Democratic candidate has taken: If they want to pass any meaningful legislation, they must abolish the filibuster. For now, however, that remains a curious third rail among leading Democrats.)

As they travel across Iowa and New Hampshire, Klobuchar and other moderate Democrats running for president would do well to remember the campaign of another Minnesota pragmatist, Walter Mondale. In December of 1983, The New York Times observed a sense of nervousness among his supporters: “Even some Democrats supporting Mr. Mondale voice concerns that, despite his elaborate organization, the candidate’s stolid, low-key personality and his cautious, pragmatic approach have left many Democrats uninspired.” Eleven months later, the Democratic Party lost every state but the one Mondale hailed from. There’s no reason to believe that a pragmatic nominee today, whether from Minnesota or anywhere else, would be more inspiring.