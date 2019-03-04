So, Hopper introduces us, with utmost tenderness, to the necessary loves of her life. She describes in “Moby-Dick” how, overwhelmed by the dizzying prospect of selecting a sperm donor, she delegated the task to two trusted friends (although she maintained veto power). In “Dear Octopus,” she considers the long and spiny history she shares with her staunchly Christian brother, formerly a co-conspirator and partner in philosophical debate, from whom she has untangled herself because his stringent views are incompatible with her own. In the same essay, she looks at her relationships with her sisters—tight, somatic, and sometimes discordant bonds, so unlike the bonds of mutual encouragement and honest compassion she shares with friends as an adult.

These, according to one of Hopper’s sisters, are her “love circles,” a derisive name for what she considers “the uncritical and frictionless mode of conversation practiced by most of my friends.” Although Hopper plainly states that she cannot dwell among her family of origin, she resists comparing the level of their affection for her to that of her found families. Difficult love, the sort that, in the context of her siblings, Hopper describes as both “consoling and intolerable,” might demand more temperate frequencies; it might even send us reeling, battle scars sketched across our skin. Yet it is not necessarily less important than our more soothing relationships—and we might need it all the same.

For there are many ways to lean and to love, Hopper explains. We grow acquainted with her friend Ashley Makar, whom Hopper met at Yale Divinity School and who, over the years, has become a writerly collaborator and beloved friend. In “Young Adult Cancer Story,” Hopper chronicles the experience of reading John Green’s The Fault in Our Stars together with Ash and the other members of the “care team” that joined ranks as Ash underwent treatment for stage four esophageal cancer. Young adult literature, Hopper observes, is especially suited to assuage the anguish of an inexorably vigorous illness, one that threatens to whittle away at a body until it yields. “[What] young adult fiction can do when it works [is] open your veins or your tear ducts,” she writes, “and then staunch the flow with something in between what you want and what you have—more drama but no answers; more love but no miracles.” It is not curative, but as in the case of so much literature, it extends like a branch, graciously. It’s another place to lean.

And as we learn in “Coasting,” the responsibilities of caring for Ash, though welcome, were demanding, the anxieties strident and recurrent. In fact, Hopper notes that some were perplexed by her utter dedication to Ash. “A few years ago,” she writes, “when I was rearranging my life to care for [Ash], an acquaintance of ours took me to task, telling me that certain kinds of care should be provided only by romantic partners, not by friends.” But Hopper’s worldview does not give credence to these blueprints of romantic convention; she advocates for a life that does not lessen certain attachments in order to uphold the primacy of others. “He may have been trying to protect me,” she remarks of this acquaintance, “but in doing so he was enforcing a norm, and I didn’t see why my friend should be deprived of care and I should be protected from the hard parts of love just because both of us happened to be single.” On the contrary, we ought to love broadly and generously whenever we can, without parceling out our affections according to predetermined cultural rubrics.

Hard to Love’s greatest accomplishment is its insistence upon the equality of platonic and non-matrimonial arrangements, not merely because it urges us to recalibrate our perception of kinship—although this is important—but because it disputes the capitalist logic that the institution of marriage so often serves to buttress. Hopper harpoons the archaic, yet sticky notion that marriage is the gold-standard for mutual reliance, our “only socially sanctioned reprieve from the demand to self-rely.” Why, she asks, shouldn’t we care for a beloved individual who is connected to us not romantically but through friendship? We can grow too cozy in insularity, and can become blind to people around us who are in need.

It’s harder to love this way, to draw once more on Hopper’s title—and to argue against the many poems and movies and novels that bemoan its aches and tortures, love should not always be easy. It should sprawl, and it should nudge us further than we’d maybe prefer to go. We often cannot depend upon on our government and our mightiest institutions to safeguard citizens, and so we need spinster mentorship, and friends who double as cancer patient caretakers, and sperm donation selectors, and boisterous demonstrations outside the gates of the White House. Love must be willing, always willing, because it cannot be anything else.