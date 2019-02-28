Laymon starts his story when he is a 12-year-old boy who weighs 213 pounds. His mother, an educator, instructs him to speak the Queen’s English and write book reports on politicians. Laymon follows his mother’s instructions, but he’s more focused on getting near his crush Layla who will be at a nearby swimming pool. All Layla wants to do is float in the deep end of the pool but that desire comes with a price: she has to allow the other teenage boys to run a train on her first. After Layla asks Kiese to accompany her to the pool, Kiese notices something is wrong with her, as it is with him but no one can say what. There’s no resolution to this scene. We don’t know if Layla is ever satisfied in Kiese accompanying her. We don’t know whatever happens to those guys. This is the point—to show how sex and violence can become an almost unremarked feature of daily life.

All the while, Kiese is losing focus on his assignments. When his mother confronts him, he asks if she can help him lose weight. He writes, “I stood there watching you, feeling a lot about what it meant to be a healthy, safe black boy in Mississippi, and wondering why folk never talked about what was needed to keep black girls healthy and safe.” He does not tell his mother why he’s so distracted, but his experience of witnessing harm is a current that courses through the entire book.

The harm Laymon writes about can also be intergenerational. Kiese’s mother often uses corporal punishment. But she is also abused herself. During a twice-a-week therapy session, she professes her concern that Kiese is eating and drinking things that he shouldn’t be whenever he’s angered and Kiese responds, “I drank Mason jars of box wine three times when there wasn’t anything else to eat or drink because it’s sweeter than water.” His biological father is out of the picture, and Malachi, his mother’s boyfriend, is both abusive and erratic in his love and attention. When his mother and Malachi make love—loudly and vigorously—Kiese gorges upon sweets and more boxed wine, which leaves him so inebriated that he cannot finish his report on Fannie Lou Hamer. The physical evidence of this difficult relationship with his mother—in which so much is left unsaid—is that Kiese weighs almost 300 pounds before he graduates from high school.

Once Kiese enters Millsaps College, a private liberal arts institution in Jackson, he seeks to leave behind the safety net of eating, and he forsakes meat, eggs, bread, and sugar. He loses over 70 pounds in a single summer. He forms a relationship with a co-ed named Nzola, though they’re often divided by the ways they each grapple with racism on campus. She wants him to understand the gravity of misogynoir and he says that he does; however, he does not broadcast the issue when the press reaches out to him about the tensions at the institution. Nzola also abuses Kiese, often punching him in the face. Just at the moment when Kiese is starting to love his body, another person assaults it—because they are both suffering under the weight of institutionalized oppression.

In both his account of Nzola’s violence and Malachi’s, Laymon strikes a very delicate balance. He addresses intimate violence but immediately places both situations in the wider context of cycles and patterns of abuse: “We hated where we were. We hated ourselves. We hated fighting, fucking, fighting, fucking, fighting over who was most violated by a spiteful college president, confused white classmates, and the gated institution we paid to attend.” He does not label himself as a victim, a choice that may seem controversial for some. He’s not holding either Malachi or Nzola accountable and calling them abusers outright, perhaps because he is still working with his traumatic memories. His reassessment of abuse is an exploration of feelings and motives from both parties as well as the systems that affect them both.