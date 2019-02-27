Cohen adopted a penitent mien before Congress on Wednesday. “I am ashamed of my own failings, and I publicly accepted responsibility for them by pleading guilty in the Southern District of New York,” he said in his opening statement. “I am ashamed of my weakness and misplaced loyalty—of the things I did for Mr. Trump in an effort to protect and promote him. I am ashamed that I chose to take part in concealing Mr. Trump’s illicit acts rather than listening to my own conscience.” On multiple occasions, Cohen reminded lawmakers that he would not benefit from his testimony, and that it would not reduce the length of his upcoming prison sentence.

On Trump himself, Cohen gave a familiar portrait of the president: mercurial, strangely charismatic, and driven by unvarnished self-interest above all else. “Mr. Trump is an enigma,” he told the committee. “He is complicated, as am I. He has both good and bad, as do we all. But the bad far outweighs the good, and since taking office, he has become the worst version of himself. He is capable of behaving kindly, but he is not kind. He is capable of committing acts of generosity, but he is not generous. He is capable of being loyal, but he is fundamentally disloyal.”

That paradox was a recurring theme in his testimony. “Everybody’s job at the Trump Organization is to protect Mr. Trump,” he later told lawmakers. He even confirmed that Trump’s presidential run was a publicity stunt to enrich Trump further. “Mr. Trump would often say, this campaign was going to be the ‘greatest infomercial in political history,’” he told the committee. “He never expected to win the primary. He never expected to win the general election. The campaign—for him—was always a marketing opportunity.” Making America great again was a racket, in other words, and the American people were the marks.

In Cohen’s telling, Trump uses vague and elliptical statements to instruct his subordinates to commit wrongdoings on his behalf. “Mr. Trump did not directly tell me to lie to Congress,” he said. “That’s not how he operates.” Instead, Cohen said, Trump would “look me in the eye” during the campaign and say that he wasn’t conducting business in Russia—even while Cohen worked on his behalf toward a Trump hotel project in Moscow. “In his way, he was telling me to lie,” he explained.

This description of Trump’s behavior is all too familiar. Former FBI Director James Comey documented how Trump repeatedly tried to elicit his loyalty during their one-on-one interactions in early 2017, telling him that he “needed loyalty.” Though Trump did not directly order Comey to drop the investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn, he made his intentions plain. “I hope you can let this go,” Trump reportedly told the FBI director shortly after Flynn’s ouster that February. The investigation continued apace, and Comey was fired four months later.

