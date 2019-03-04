When society becomes more secular, those limits on capitalist striving disappear. At that point, the capitalist spirit becomes “unbridled” and, in Weber’s words, “the pursuit of wealth, divested of its metaphysical significance, today tends to be associated with purely elemental passions, which at times virtually turn it into a sporting contest.” This is an uncannily accurate picture of the work-obsessed mind in twenty-first century America. To Thompson, work is at best a form of play; at worst, “It is a diabolical game that creates a prize so tantalizing yet rare that almost nobody wins, but everybody feels obligated to play forever.” ­­

It wasn’t supposed to be this way. Citing the English Puritan theologian Richard Baxter, Weber wrote that the systematic drive to produce wealth was meant to be “like a thin cloak which can be thrown off at any time.” You work hard when you need to, but you can stop anytime, for God’s sake or otherwise. Your work doesn’t change who you are. “But fate decreed that the cloak should become an iron cage,” Weber wrote. We ended up stuck with the ethic the Puritans developed, even after we stopped believing in predestination.

The Harvard Business School alumnus who told Duhigg he was wasting his life added, “If you spend 12 hours a day doing work you hate, at some point it doesn’t matter what your paycheck says.” (This man’s paycheck says $1.2 million a year.) “He had received an offer at a start-up, and he would have loved to take it,” Duhigg wrote, “but it paid half as much, and he felt locked into a lifestyle that made this pay cut impossible.” The iron cage is lined in velvet.

Should we even care if well-educated, well-off workers are unhappy with their jobs? Aren’t other workers—like the millions who don’t even get a living wage—suffering in more immediate ways? While millionaire stock traders complain about the meaninglessness of their work, there are a thousand people in Phoenix going through repeated emotional trauma at work to keep videos of murder and violent sex off of Facebook, as Casey Newton recently reported for The Verge. To get through the day, employees of Cognizant, which contracts with the social media giants, have sex in the stairwells and smoke pot during breaks. They become paranoid; one brought a handgun to the office, fearing disgruntled former employees. All this, and they earn less than $30,000 a year.

Elite attitudes toward work have disproportionate impact, though. Weber’s study observed that in Germany, Protestants tended to occupy the capitalist class; laborers were more often Catholic. In his eyes, culture changes from the top down. That’s true in our age, too. The “do what you love” ethos that began with the creative class has become a norm for house cleaners and supermarket cashiers, as Miya Tokumitsu has shown.

If we saw work less as a way to prove one’s worth, we might value it more as an economic endeavor.

If we saw work less as a way to prove one’s worth or moral virtue, or a place to find “meaning,” then we might begin to value it more as an economic endeavor. And if the people who are drawing great material benefit from our work culture also hate it, then maybe they will feel moved to use their economic and political power to change it for the better. To do so, elite workers can look once again to the religions that once kept capitalism in check. American Protestantism may have gotten us into our current work obsession, but it and other religions—their practices adapted, perhaps, to secular tastes—also offer a way out.

Theology puts work in a cosmic perspective. In the book of Genesis, labor is a consequence of human sin, not a means to prove human righteousness. Even God rests from work on the seventh day. When Jesus calls his followers, he pulls them away from their ordinary jobs as fishermen and tax collectors. He teaches them to “look at the birds of the air; they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they?” He heaps woe upon the rich and shows favor to the idle poor.

Religious observance interrupts the workday or workweek. For most Muslims, prayer is obligatory five times a day, which usually requires breaks from work. (Newton reported that Muslim workers at Cognizant complained they were not allowed to pray during the nine minutes of “wellness time” the company allows per day.) The Jewish Torah prohibits working on the Sabbath, which the rabbi and activist Abraham Joshua Heschel has described as the person’s break from “the betrayal in embezzling his own life” during the workweek. To enter into the Sabbath, he wrote, someone “must say farewell to manual work and learn to understand that the world has already been created and will survive without the help of” human labor.

You don’t necessarily have to go to church or mosque or synagogue to put rituals like this in place. It’s possible to create secular versions of them. You could treat the weekend for the purpose that the labor movement intended, as two consecutive work-free days. You could even submit to an ascetical regimen to free yourself from the yoke of work. New York Times business columnist Kevin Roose recently underwent a 30-day tech detox, which included a weekend retreat to the Catskills without his phone. He was frustrated at times. “But mostly, it was great,” he wrote. “For two solid days, I basked in 19th-century leisure, feeling my nerves softening and my attention span stretching out.” He now has the zeal of a convert: “You have to try it.”

But countercultural rituals don’t work as well if you’re attempting them alone. Without a community to share them with, you’re just that one coworker who’s not up to speed, or that weird friend whom no one can get a hold of on the weekend. Regardless of the practice you undertake, something other than work needs to be sacred, so that your job can be profane. If Americans can learn to think of work in less lofty terms, then we might begin to appreciate its material value—wages, benefits, time off, pensions—and lessen the agony it brings. Together, we can find more fulfilling ways to spend our lives.