As the scholars note, Kahlo took part in the shaping of her own legend; she liked to say that she was born in Coyoacán in 1910, not 1907, so that her birthday would sync up with the Mexican Revolution. She sometimes played to the assumption that her father, the photographer Guillermo Kahlo, who immigrated to Mexico from Germany, was Jewish, though he came from a Lutheran family. Her story of Indigenous and Jewish ancestry helped create a stronger undergirding for her Communist political commitments and vehement anti-Nazi stance in the 1930s, so Kahlo often went along with it, and propagated the lore of herself.

Yet depictions of Kahlo have strayed further from the reality than she could have imagined. A major studio biopic starring Salma Hayek portrayed her (to Hayek’s dismay) as a tango-dancing flirt, who lusted for the photographer Tina Modotti. She made a cameo in Disney-Pixar’s Coco as a dotty performance artist who worked with oversize fruits. Mattel created a Frida Kahlo Barbie doll (a stunt that caused discord among some of her relatives). Kahlo’s niece launched a Frida Kahlo tequila, which many critics and curators deemed disrespectful, since Kahlo drank tequila to soothe the excruciating pains in her body: A childhood case of polio left her with a permanently injured leg, and, after a bus accident when she was 18, she struggled with torso pain for the rest of her life.

Kahlo’s face, with its trademark unibrow (usually exaggerated to the point of caricature), has taken on a symbolism of its own. Appearing on jacket pins and backpack patches, it serves as a visual shorthand, variously, for “badass” feminist artistic practice, for Latinx artists writ large, for the cultivation of ambition against the odds. At least since the early 1980s, when the art critic Hayden Herrera published her popular biography Frida, Kahlo has been an empowerment icon; a challenge to white, male hegemony; a woman artist who was heroic but glamorous, connected to her body but also able to float above it and see herself with arrows shot through her chest. Yet Kahlo’s obsession with painting her own image wasn’t to cast herself as a hero; it was an exploratory process, an experiment in fusing a life into art. The shelves and shelves of merchandise seem to fulfill a prophecy she never spoke.





The Brooklyn Museum show tells a different story. The first thing you see on entering is a large screen, playing rare color footage of Kahlo circa 1941 at La Casa Azul, the family home where she spent much of her life. She is wearing a traditional Tehuana outfit: a boxy blouse embroidered with flowers, a scarlet broom skirt, substantial gold earrings. She is grinning, her hands clasped beatifically in front of her, and every now and then, she looks sardonically out of the corner of her eye. She seems young, and neither frail nor provocative. She is not dancing the tango. She’s just puttering about, sitting softly on the cement floor.

Kahlo was a person, after all, not just a transcendent image. She hoped to be remembered, as many artists do, but she ca⁄red most about being noticed and recognized by those closest to her. Most of the striking photographs of Kahlo in the exhibition were taken by her confidants and lovers. Appearances Can Be Deceiving charts out Kahlo’s life through these intense relationships, beginning with her devotion to her father, who took several striking gelatin portraits of her as a teenager, both before and after her accident. It then moves into Kahlo’s twenties and thirties, when she met not only the artist Diego Rivera (fully twice her age), but also a group of leftist friends and fellow artists (including Leon Trotsky and his wife, and the photographer Nickolas Muray) who supported her ambitions and filled her days with correspondence, inside jokes, and opportunities to play dress-up in front of a camera.