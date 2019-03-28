How Green Was My Virtue

Whatever its other legacies may prove to be, classical liberalism—the public philosophy that organizes social relations around the principles of individualist market exchange—is looking more and more like a recipe for environmental catastrophe, as reports of accelerating climate change become steadily more dire. Can the civic republican tradition succeed where market individualism seems to be failing so miserably?

In a suggestive article called “Civic Republicanism and Green Politics,” John Barry and Kimberly Smith argue that the answer is at least a qualified “yes.” Barry and Smith consider the republican tradition “the more fundamental and therefore more robust and enduring dimension of western democracies.”

Green politics, like civic republicanism, occupies a much more expansive historical frame of reference than the rival liberal tradition, animated as it is by the urgent imperative of bringing modern industrial civilization into harmony with the natural order, so as to preserve a habitable planet. Barry and Smith argue that civic republicanism and green politics share the same basic view of the human condition, one mostly missing from the liberal canon: a sense of human vulnerability—either to climate change or to the vagaries of random political chance, which Machiavelli famously called fortuna. In both frameworks, the existential condition of extreme vulnerability makes humans clearly dependent on one another—or more precisely, interdependent, as Aristotle, the first great philosopher of republicanism, insisted so strongly.

Operating from this shared sense of human fragility, both ideologies exhibit an intense concern with long-term sustainability. Machiavelli, who introduced republican thinking to the modern world, viewed political time as cyclical, and also ironic: The stronger a republic grew, the more susceptible it became to corruption and decay. The key to sustaining republican life against the corrosive influence of luxury, vice, and moral decline rested in the steady cultivation of civic virtue among citizens and leaders alike. And the essence of civic virtue is the willingness, in matters of state, to put the interests of the community ahead of one’s personal interest—an impossible demand, as green and republican thinkers jointly concede, amid the conditions of acute wealth inequality in civically imperiled societies like today’s America.