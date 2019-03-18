Much of the film serves as an exercise in formal analysis, an occasion to trace lines to exemplary moments in the personal, aesthetic, and political life of the filmmaker. Cousins is particularly keen on returning to places of joy, of preindustrial purity and innocence. We are thus treated to an old postcard of the Sheffield Hotel in Grand Detour, Illinois, which Welles’s father had owned, and which later burned in a fire. Grand Detour was a place that Welles once held dear, perhaps even regarded as a “first love,” calling it “one of those lost worlds, one of those Edens that you get thrown out of.” Cousins is quick to compare it to the “snowy Eden” of young Charlie Kane, shouting with glee outside Mrs. Kane’s Boarding House, bundled up in his muffler and pulling his Rosebud sled behind him. Then, too, there’s the Christmas card scene in The Magnificent Ambersons, another moment of giddy, romantic frolicking in the snow. But “paradises don’t last,” insists Cousins, as he shows us the squalor that’s taken root on the same street corner where the RKO studio, home of that sound stage on which the winter wonderland was created, once stood.

In each of its five parts, The Eyes of Orson Welles conjures up key episodes, set pieces, and ur-scenes from a life on screen and off. For her influence on his political beliefs, there was no single more important figure to Welles than his mother Beatrice, who co-founded the Women’s Alliance in Chicago to help the city’s underprivileged, was an activist in the Unitarian Church and was the first woman in Welles’s hometown of Kenosha, Wisconsin to be elected to public office. Cousins recognizes the imprint of Beatrice, who took her young son to see Nanook of the North (1922) but who died when Orson was just nine, the same year that he began to paint. Later in the documentary, which he admits could really be about Beatrice, Cousins spots a photo portrait tucked away in one of the domestic scenes of Kane, that bears an uncanny resemblance to Beatrice.

Welles’s own activism first took root on the stage, in collaboration with radical artists like Marc Blitzstein on The Cradle Will Rock and in his all-black adaptation of Macbeth in Harlem, as well as in his radio work. Cousins includes an especially poignant sequence from It’s All True, an unfinished film that Welles shot in Brazil in the early 1940s. We see a string of close-ups, almost in the style of the early Soviet masters, of simple folk, old and young, photographed straight on and in profile, solo and in groups, with a level camera and in a low tilt; in the background we hear the disembodied voice of Welles delivering his 1942 “Hello Americans” address on CBS radio. The radio address, no less timely today than it was in wartime America, is a paean to common humanity (“it’s out of those differences that culture grows,” Welles contends). At one point, a small girl is shown crying and an arm from off screen reaches over and consoles her. Cousins wonders whether it might be the arm of the director.

Welles’s views were not terribly fashionable in his day. After giving political speeches on the value of progressive education and social justice during the early McCarthy years, he received bundles of hate mail (Cousins reads excerpts from the letters) and landed a spot on the Security Index kept by J. Edgar Hoover. When an African-American Army veteran named Isaac Woodard, a man who had earned distinction for his service in World War II, was beaten by a police officer and left blind in the process, Welles sketched a portrait of him as his own personal memorial. In a radio speech, he suggested that the nameless and faceless police officer, who inflicted his violence with impunity, had brought “the justice of Dachau and Auschwitz” to America. A few years later, when asked why he changed the ending of Kafka’s source novel, in which the protagonist Josef K. dies like a dog, for his more anarchic cinematic adaptation of The Trial, Welles said he couldn’t bear it after Auschwitz. “I am not Jewish,” he added, “but we are all Jewish since the Holocaust.”

Welles was certainly not without his faults. Cousins spends ample time on his three wives and many lovers, and although Welles may have had a self-described penchant for chivalry and honor, as he told an interviewer in the 1960s, he also had a tendency to stray and to follow his unbridled passions wherever they might lead him. A revealing telegram he once sent to a hurt lover read, simply: “PLEASE FORGIVE ME.--Orson.” Occasionally, Welles comes off, almost like his character Harry Lime in Carol Reed’s The Third Man (1948), as “a smirker in the limelight.” Cousins includes a clip from the film, in which Lime cynically rattles off the outstanding artistic achievements made in Renaissance Italy under the corrupt and bloody rule of the Borgia family, in harsh contrast to the five hundred years of peace and democracy in Switzerland, which produced nothing more than the cuckoo clock.