All of this leads many to conclude that a simple calculus governs political power in America: When Democrats move to the center, they win; when they move to the left, Republicans do. So it’s no wonder that, given all the talk of Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, some Democrats are once again pleading for moderation.



Perhaps thinking of his own battle with Ted Kennedy, Carter has counseled Democrats to focus on independents rather than progressives. “Independents need to know they can invest their vote in the Democratic Party,” Carter told an audience at his presidential library in September, going on to caution that consequences would follow were they to “move to a very liberal program, like universal health care.” Although the party picked up 40 seats in a landslide midterm election, the amount of attention given to new progressive policies, like Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, Sanders’s Medicare for All, and Elizabeth Warren’s wealth tax and anti-trust plans, continues to make Democrats apprehensive.



“We’re caught in a lose-lose because the activists are completely paying attention to Alexandria. And so if we aren’t supporting it, then we’re seen as bad Democrats,” Hill, the Democratic congresswoman from California, told Politico. “But if we do support it, then that’s going to be damaging to our campaigns.”



What’s the solution to this bind? Delaware Senator Chris Coons told The New York Times it was to be “hopeful, optimistic, positive.” First-term Pennsylvania Congressman Brendan Boyle said “there’s still lots of folks on our side who are O.K. with compromise,” pointing to the many center-left Democrats who won seats in the midterm elections. Above all, the answer appears to be to keep quiet about specifics, as Beto O’Rourke has done, distancing oneself from universalist programs like Medicare for All and instead speaking in vague generalities about access and affordability. A fear of appearing too liberal has led these and other Democrats to be wary of standing for anything.



But the Democratic Party is moving left, whether they like it or not. Forty-six percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaning voters now identify as “liberal,” up from just 28 percent a decade ago. At the same time, the percentage of people identifying as “moderates” has fallen from 44 to 37. When Obama was elected, one could accurately describe the Democratic base as being moderate, but that’s no longer true anymore. As The Atlantic’s David Graham wrote last year, registered Democrats have become more liberal on immigration, economics, and race over the same period. Increasing taxes on the rich, Medicare for All, and a jobs guarantee all poll well today.



Democrats did not gain their current momentum by being timid, but by relentlessly criticizing the president and advancing bold new ideas. Trump is the most consistently unpopular president in recent American history, and is underwater in the polls in key primary states. His approval rating may worsen yet after special counsel Robert Mueller releases his report and House Democrats’ investigations begin to bear fruit.

It’s true that the sky is falling—just not on the Democrats.