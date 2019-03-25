Start with the biggest question of all: Did the president and his campaign collude with Russia to sabotage Clinton’s candidacy? According to Barr, Mueller “did not find that the Trump campaign, or anyone associated with it, conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in these efforts.” Trump and his supporters already are claiming this means he did not collude with Russia, but there’s a key difference. As a prosecutor, Mueller had to determine not only whether anyone’s actions amounted to a crime, but whether all elements of that crime could be proven to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt. That’s a formidable threshold to clear in this case without a smoking gun like the Nixon White House tapes.

There is plenty of evidence of “soft collusion,” or a mutually beneficial understanding between Trump Tower and Moscow, without an explicit quid pro quo. Trump publicly embraced Russian foreign policy aims on NATO membership and economic sanctions while Russian agents reached out to his campaign. He appears to have done nothing to dissuade them in private or in public, nor did he alert anyone about a foreign power’s efforts to influence an American election. In fact, he openly called on the Russian government to hack Hillary Clinton’s private email server and release its contents, while his eldest son welcomed the prospect of meeting a Russian government official who purportedly offered “dirt” on Clinton. And he repeatedly lied about his business efforts in Russia, thereby opening himself up to blackmail by a foreign power.

Trump’s actions demonstrated a clear lack of moral and civic integrity. But not everything that’s wrong is—or should be—a crime. Mueller’s task was to determine whether the Trump campaign ever crossed that line. The president did not make it easy. He fired FBI Director James Comey after urging him to go easy on Trump campaign senior adviser Michael Flynn for lying to investigators about his Russian contacts, attempted to fire the special counsel at least twice, sought to place loyalists in command of the investigation, and dangled pardons for would-be witnesses to deter them from cooperating. It’s impossible to know what Paul Manafort, the imprisoned former chairman of Trump’s campaign, might have told investigators without those implicit pardon offers. But if Mueller still believes there was no evidence of hard collusion, that’s as conclusive an answer as any of us are likely to get.

That leaves the question of whether Trump obstructed justice. Here is where things get murky. Mueller himself wrote that “while this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.” Barr told Congress that Mueller decided against drawing any conclusions on the matter himself, and instead laid out the evidence and the “difficult issues” surrounding whether a president can obstruct justice. Barr says that he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein then decided that Mueller had not found evidence “sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.

Barr told Congress that Mueller’s conclusion that there wasn’t enough evidence to prosecute an underlying crime played a role in their own conclusion on obstruction, but it was not “determinative.” His reasoning is grounded in the elements of the crime itself. “In cataloguing the president’s actions, many of which took place in public view, the report identifies no actions that, in our judgment, constitute obstructive conduct, had a nexus to a pending or contemplated proceeding, and were done with corrupt intent, each of which [...] would need to be proven beyond a reasonable doubt to establish an obstruction-of-justice offense,” Barr told Congress in the letter.