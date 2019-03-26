“I am going to run for something. And I will tell you in April,” she said earlier this month. “But everything is on the table. I’m not being coy. This is hard. When you spend two years focusing on one thing, it’s not easy to turn to something else.” A Senate seat, she said in a recent speech at Vanderbilt University, would be “an indirect solution to some of the challenges I see.” She smilingly hinted at what she really wants next: “Revenge can be very cathartic,” she said.

By ousting Kemp, Abrams would be setting herself up—again—as the model for a revivified Democratic Party going forward. She’d be formidable in a 2022 rematch, not only because her statewide voter-engagement project has worked wonders, but also because of the state’s fast-evolving demographics—with its rapidly growing African American, Latino, and Asian populations, Georgia’s on a fast track to be majority-nonwhite in the next decade. As the first liberal governor of a Deep South state—like, ever—she could show how to bring progressive governance and reform to a state that isn’t overwhelmingly blue like California or New York. The considerable savvy she showed as House minority leader in Georgia leaves little doubt that she’d be a consequential governor. And that would put her in an even stronger position to pursue the White House in 2028 or later. She’s only 45, so there’s ample time on her side.

By eschewing national politics for now, Abrams would be taking a powerful symbolic stand against the recent drift of the Democratic Party—in stark contrast to O’Rourke and Julián Castro, who’ve given up on changing Texas to pursue long-shot presidential bids. (Castro’s twin brother, U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro, is challenging Republican Senator John Cornyn in 2020, though.) She’s already forged a new path for Democrats to compete in red states, running successfully as a full-on progressive rather than falling back on “conservative values.” And after she lost her disputed election to Kemp, she demonstrated the kind of fighting spirit that Democrats have also been sorely lacking for a long time, stubbornly refusing to go through the motions of graciously accepting defeat to an opponent who rigged his own election. “I don’t concede that I lost,” she said in March for the umpteenth time. “I feel very comfortable saying that this election was not fair, and not only was it not fair, it was not accurate.”

But rather than just complaining, or lighting out on a self-pity tour à la O’Rourke, she went to work after the election to make sure that such an injustice couldn’t happen again—to any Democrat. She turned her campaign operation into a political action group, Fair Fight, that’s working to democratize elections in Georgia and elsewhere; the group filed what could become a landmark federal lawsuit challenging the “gross mismanagement” of the state’s elections. As she’s been making the rounds on a far-flung speaking tour—wowing crowds in Las Vegas, San Francisco, New York, and Oxford University, as well as on late-night TV—she’s continued to flash the big, broad grin and ferocious brain that lit up the campaign trail in Georgia, displaying her rare talent for pursuing her ambitions while conveying that she’s not in politics just because of what she wants to be, but what she wants to do.

Stacey Abrams should run for anything she damn well pleases, anytime she wants. With all due apologies to O’Rourke, she is the next-generation Democrat who was “born to be in it.” If she sees a route to the presidency in 2020, she should go for it; if she thinks she could make a real difference in the Senate, she should give that a shot. But she’s already shown that you don’t need the rhetorical pedestal of a seat in Congress to be the country’s most influential champion for voting rights. And while vanquishing Kemp and becoming governor of Georgia in 2022 might strike establishment pundits and Democrats as sadly unsexy, it might just be the most important task she could undertake—for her party, for the progressive cause, and also for her own limitless political future.