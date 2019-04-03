The Border Wall Is Trump’s White Whale

This legal murkiness is familiar territory for Trump: He’s currently slugging it out with a coalition of Democratic states in federal court over his emergency declaration in February to fund a border wall. But the president’s advisors aren’t doing him any favors in justifying the move. When reporters asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders about his legal authority to do so on Tuesday, she simply replied that “Democrats are leaving us absolutely no choice at this point.” That may work as a talking point in cable news interviews and among Trump’s supporters. But most federal judges will expect something stronger from the Justice Department attorneys who would have to defend an executive order in court.

The economic ramifications may be even more perilous. Large segments of the U.S. economy, especially in agriculture and manufacturing, operate under the assumption that the border with Mexico will remain open. Mexico is the United States’ third-largest trading partner, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce estimates that $1.7 billion in goods flows between the two countries every day. Economists warned that a prolonged closure of the border between the two countries would likely plunge both of them into recessions. Given how low the president’s approval numbers already are despite the growing economy, a shrinking one would likely be fatal to his re-election prospects.

It’s possible that Trump’s threats to close the border are mostly meant to pressure the Mexican government and Democrats in Congress into bowing to his demands. Hostage-taking is one of his favorite negotiating tactics. But his decision to partially shut down the federal government this winter also shows that he’s more than willing to kill the hostages. “Sure it’s going to have a negative impact on the economy,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday when asked about closing the border. “But let me just give you a little secret: Security is more important to me than trade. So we’re going to have a strong border, or we’re going to have a closed border.” Captain Ahab, who lost his ship, his crew, and his life in his ill-fated quest for revenge, would likely see a kindred spirit.