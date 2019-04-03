The Border Wall Is Trump’s White Whale

Trump’s latest clash with reality demonstrates the president’s failed approach to governance. He makes grandiose promises to rile up his most fervent supporters, apparently without thinking through the implications. Most politicians would back down when those implications became clear, but Trump is undeterred. He grasps for ad hoc ways to fulfill those promises that often do more harm than the status quo. “Securing the border” is an ill-defined and ultimately unattainable goal. But the president is still determined to chase it around the Norway Maelstrom and perdition’s flames before he gives it up.

Trump has long wanted to close the border in the most literal sense: some kind of steel or concrete barrier stretching from the Pacific Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico, the bill for which would be sent to Mexico. Trump sparked the longest government shutdown in U.S. history last December in a bid to pressure Congress into funding this wall, but backed down in response to the cascading political and economic damage. So it’s safe to say the border won’t be physically sealed off.

But Trump also doesn’t have much power when it comes to unauthorized border crossings, either. Placing more agents along the border in what Trump has called a “human wall” isn’t much of a deterrent since, as Lind explained, many of those who cross the border seek out Border Patrol agents in order to claim asylum. The system for processing these claims was established by Congress and can’t be readily changed by Trump. An executive order he issued last year that aims to do just that has been blocked by the courts.



Trump theoretically could close the ports of entry where people lawfully traverse the border. But like most of the president’s high-profile policymaking ventures, it would be legally questionable. Stephen Legomsky, a professor at Washington University at St. Louis who specializes in immigration law, hypothesized last December that Trump could theoretically close individual ports because those are established by regulations, not federal statutes. Rewriting those regulations under normal procedures takes time, Legomsky added, and it’s unclear whether the courts would approve if he tried to accelerate the process by invoking national security concerns. But what’s clear is that Trump can’t close ports entirely: U.S. citizens have the right to reenter the country at any time. (The Trump administration exempted green card holders from the Muslim ban in 2017 because it feared excluding them would be legally untenable.)

This legal murkiness is familiar territory for Trump: He’s currently slugging it out with a coalition of Democratic states in federal court over his emergency declaration in February to fund a border wall. But the president’s advisors aren’t doing him any favors in justifying the move. When reporters asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders about his legal authority to do so on Tuesday, she simply replied that “Democrats are leaving us absolutely no choice at this point.” That may work as a talking point in cable news interviews and among Trump’s supporters. But most federal judges will expect something stronger from the Justice Department attorneys who would have to defend an executive order in court.