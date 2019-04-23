The Canonization of Richard Holbrooke

Of course, Holbrooke could be belligerent, obtuse, and impatient: “Is he one of those guys you have to sit around and drink tea with for hours?” he complains about a Saudi go-between at one point in this book. “Holbrooke put his feet up anywhere,” Packer writes, “in the White House, on other people’s desks and coffee tables—for relief, and for advantage.” But liberal legend had it that he had solved the riddle of the Balkan Peninsula through the sheer force of his personality, and might have done the same in Afghanistan if only he’d lived long enough, or if his ego hadn’t tripped up his talents. In these dark times, with America’s global prestige apparently in ruins, surely we would rally to have him on our side. The “our man” of Packer’s title is in this sense not tip-of-the-hat-to-Graham Greene ironic, but elegiac and vaguely defiant.

“Holbrooke? Yes, I knew him. I can’t get his voice out of my head,” is how Packer, the Marlow of this tale, opens Our Man: Richard Holbrooke and the End of the American Century. The book has all the qualities of a nonfiction novel. Packer himself features as a close-breathing narrator on the margins, relating the fate of the main character, Holbrooke, who is a kind of alter ego. Born in New York City in 1941, Holbrooke came from a Jewish middle-class liberal background, much like Packer’s own. (In Holbrooke’s case, the fact that his parents were Jewish refugees from Hitler’s Europe was kept from him until adolescence, and he downplayed it until late in life, when he suddenly “became Jewish” on the eve of his ambassadorship to Germany.) Like the young Packer, who joined the Peace Corps, Holbrooke too wanted to become a writer, though an early rejection from The New York Times seems to have sealed his fate as a foreign service officer, though one skilled at composing dispatches, foreign policy think pieces, and leaks to the press. “Journalism, diplomacy: one operated on the outside of power, the other on the inside, but both put you at the center of historic events,” Packer writes. “For the rest of his life Holbrooke compressed the gap between them as much as possible.”

When Holbrooke was sent to Vietnam for his first assignment in 1963, he saw this as a stroke of luck: He would be at the heart of the action. Once he arrived, Holbrooke volunteered to take up a position with outsize responsibilities in the lower Mekong Delta—“I’d like to have a province”—rather than a lower-level bureaucratic post in Saigon. He immersed himself in the details of the region, became a connoisseur of bulgur, played a lot of tennis in Saigon, wrote finely textured memos to himself, and good love letters to his girlfriend. At meetings with superiors, he did not hesitate to speak his mind about their failures to understand how gravely the war was losing them civilian support. But at heart, and for longer than some of his close government peers, Holbrooke was a staunch Domino Man. “I suppose that we are on the right side in the long run here,” he wrote in a letter to his future first wife. “There is no doubt in my mind that if we lose here we will be fighting this war in other countries in Latin America and Asia within a few years.”