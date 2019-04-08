The Final Battle in Big Tech’s War to Dominate Your World

Bellum omnium contra omnes is Latin for “the war of all against all.” Enlightenment thinkers like Thomas Hobbes used the phrase to describe the natural state of man in the absence of governmental authority. It’s also an accurate description of the U.S. economy right now, as some of its biggest corporations are left to their own devices.

Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google are waging a war of all against all—a war for all of your time, all of your money, all of your worldly interactions and desires. They want to be your one indispensable partner for navigating life, and to get there, they must destroy one another. If the government doesn’t step in, the American public will become collateral damage.

The tech giants were once content to stay in their own lanes. Facebook had social media, Google had search, Amazon had e-commerce, and Apple had hardware, notably the iPhone. But Apple’s recently announced services reveal the industry-wide quest for total dominance. Apple TV+ will feature original content but also allow users to subscribe to other streaming services. Apple News+ bundles stories from hundreds of magazines and newspapers, while Apple Arcade does something similar with video games. And you can pay for it all with Apple Card, a credit card partnership with Goldman Sachs.

Apple Card, which has no late fees, gives 1 percent cash back on physical card purchases—but 2 percent on purchases made with Apple Pay, and 3 percent on purchases directly from Apple. This incentivizes users not just to get an Apple Card, but to use it on their phone and to purchase other Apple products. The overall goal is to integrate everything into Apple’s 900 million iPhones: communication, entertainment, commerce, and payment. As iPhone sales stagnate due to market saturation, Apple wants to leverage that dominance into other revenue streams.