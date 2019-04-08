The Final Battle in Big Tech’s War to Dominate Your World

The tech giants were once content to stay in their own lanes. Facebook had social media, Google had search, Amazon had e-commerce, and Apple had hardware, notably the iPhone. But Apple’s recently announced services reveal the industry-wide quest for total dominance. Apple TV+ will feature original content but also allow users to subscribe to other streaming services. Apple News+ bundles stories from hundreds of magazines and newspapers, while Apple Arcade does something similar with video games. And you can pay for it all with Apple Card, a credit card partnership with Goldman Sachs.

Apple Card, which has no late fees, gives 1 percent cash back on physical card purchases—but 2 percent on purchases made with Apple Pay, and 3 percent on purchases directly from Apple. This incentivizes users not just to get an Apple Card, but to use it on their phone and to purchase other Apple products. The overall goal is to integrate everything into Apple’s 900 million iPhones: communication, entertainment, commerce, and payment. As iPhone sales stagnate due to market saturation, Apple wants to leverage that dominance into other revenue streams.

All the Big Tech firms are attempting something similar. As Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said about his company’s Prime service, “Our goal … is to make sure that if you are not a Prime member, you are being irresponsible.” Amazon Prime, of course, has a streaming service to go with free shipping on its products. Amazon has its own video game service, and last month quietly signed an integration deal with Worldpay, a payment processing company, to globalize Amazon Pay. Alexa, its speaker operating system, controls nearly two-thirds of the market. Amazon even just rolled out wireless headphones for Alexa that look exactly like Apple AirPods.