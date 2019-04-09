Trump’s War on the Rule of Law Is Reaching the Breaking Point

Something’s got to give. The president isn’t likely to abandon his Ahab-like obsession with border security, and the courts aren’t likely to start ignoring his contortions of federal immigration law. As the 2020 election draws closer, and Trump’s need to inflame his supporters grows more urgent, the risk only grows that he’ll start ignoring the rule of law altogether to achieve his unattainable goals.

Trump himself has already raised the possibility of flouting the courts. Last week, he traveled to Calexico, California, to highlight ongoing construction of his border barrier. “We’re full, our system’s full, our country’s full—can’t come in!” he told reporters. In private conversations with Border Patrol agents, the president allegedly took that message a step further: CNN’s Jake Tapper, citing two unnamed sources, reported that Trump urged the agents not to let migrants in the country and to ignore court orders to keep them out: “Tell them we don’t have the capacity, he said. If judges give you trouble, say, ‘Sorry, judge, I can’t do it. We don’t have the room.’”

Trump’s contempt for the judiciary and the law run deep. He has complained that a federal judge couldn’t oversee the Trump University lawsuits because he was “a Mexican,” asked the FBI director to go easy on a political ally and then fired him to halt the Russia investigation, and dangled pardons to encourage his former campaign staffers not to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller.

These were all acts of desperation, as are Trump’s latest slate of potential border policies. CNN reported on Monday that one day last month, he ordered Nielsen to close the southern ports of entry without warning, a move that could easily send the U.S. economy into a recession. He later threatened publicly to do so, then failed to follow through on it. I noted last week that Trump’s authority to close lawful ports of entry along the border is legally dubious at best. Congress has given the executive branch wide discretion on many immigration related matters, but there are still many areas where the letter of the law stands in Trump’s way. And he knows it.

“We have the worst laws of any country in the world, whether it’s catch-and-release, or any one of them, I could name any of them,” he complained to reporters on Tuesday. “If you’ve ever heard of catch-and-release, chain migration, visa lottery. You have to fix the asylum situation, it’s ridiculous.” Congress disagrees with that assessment. Even when Republicans controlled both chambers, lawmakers declared Trump’s effort to rewrite federal immigration law as dead on arrival. The American public also doesn’t share his views: Support for higher levels of immigration have risen since he took office.