Why Narendra Modi’s Plan to “Clean” Up India Hasn’t Worked

Last year, however, a study conducted in Dharmapuri, a district in the state of Tamil Nadu that ranks the highest in the state for open defecation, offered a more pessimistic assessment. The study found that 55 percent chose to defecate in the open despite having access to a toilet, for reasons having to do either with the toilet’s construction or with personal preference or belief. The BJP’s toilet-building efforts resulted in the construction of toilets that were sub-standard, not connected to running water, or with faulty pipes or insufficiently large holes—villagers worried that the hole would fill up with excrement while they were using it. Many more said they believed using a toilet was more unhealthy and dangerous than open defecation. And while Modi has insisted that his message of taking pride in cleanliness (and hence shame in open defecation) had been successful, villagers reported no stigma associated with open defecation.

Mass construction of toilets is a handy metric, progress being measured, implicitly, by access instead of use. What it doesn’t address is behavioral change, and behavioral change is a particularly tricky proposition for the Bharatiya Janata Party. A Hindu nationalist party, its populist appeal is largely constructed on the idea that India is a Hindu nation and that everyone in it is culturally Hindu regardless of their actual beliefs. This premise has in turn led them to institute widespread changes which give Hinduism pride of place in state matters and sidelines religious minorities like Christians and Muslims. But Hinduism also involves the caste system. And the caste system plays no small role when it comes to open defecation.

Traditionally, Hinduism has four main caste groups: Brahmins at the top, followed by Kshatriyas, Vaishyas, and Shudras. The lowest ranked group is not included in the four-level hierarchy, and they are simply called Dalits or untouchables. This last group is essentially constructed “outside” of society: Contact with them, eating anything that they cook or using things that they touch, is believed to lead to impurity or loss of caste. Like all other discriminatory hierarchies, this one keeps adherents in line by frightening them with the loss of privilege and identity if they show sympathies for those born lower than them. Higher castes previously avoided all relations with Dalits, even requiring them to wear a pot under their chins to prevent their spit from falling to the ground and contaminating it.

In the post-colonial era, a sense of contamination lingers around the menial tasks Dalits were once associated with. Higher caste Hindus often cannot fathom cleaning up excrement from a pit toilet, associating it with “untouchable” work. The natural consequence of this is a continuing habit of open defecation—where individuals never have to confront the task of removing the excrement and hence becoming tainted or impure. Dalits themselves have moved away from cleaning up India’s excrement. The result is a country regularly producing excrement without a means to get rid of what it produced.

Another government could engage in a straightforward project of de-emphasizing the caste system, trying to dislodge dated and extremely discriminatory ideas of purity and contamination. But for Prime Minister Modi and the BJP, centering their vision of India on Hindu revivalism, caste included, it would be contradictory to turn around and insist that while most aspects of Hinduism must be elevated as the best possible way to be, the caste system specifically in its relation to defecation and the emptying of pit toilets is to be surgically eliminated.