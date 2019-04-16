Should Offshore Oil Workers Get Paid While They Sleep?

The biggest mental toll is isolation. Newton recalled one co-worker whose pregnant wife went into labor earlier than expected, and who wasn’t able to access a boat in time to get home for the birth. “Instead of seeing his child born, all he could do was hear his child born over the phone,” Newton said. “He never came back to work after that.” Newton himself was unable to rush home when he got a call that his house was on fire in 2010. “It took about 8 to 10 hours before someone could come get me,” he said. His house burned down.

Unlike his co-worker, though, Newton kept going back to work offshore. As a result, his personal relationships suffered. “I’m on my third marriage,” he said. “My son’s 18, and I might have seen him five of those 18 years.” The realization that he had missed much of his son’s life was why Newton ultimately decided to leave the profession in 2015. “Up until then I hadn’t realized I was doing anything wrong,” he said.

Offshore platform work does pay well compared to the average hourly job. Such is a big reason why oil companies and their trade associations say the California plaintiffs in Parker Drilling vs. Newton shouldn’t be paid for their 12-hour on-call shifts. An electrician averages about $30-$35 an hour off the coast of California, Newton said, and about $18 to $26 an hour in the Gulf of Mexico. Workers also tend to save money faster than the average person because they’re not spending while they’re on the platform. They’re not driving to work, going to happy hours, or paying for their own food. And when they’re not actively working, they always have plenty to do, according to the drilling companies. “The platforms are equipped with various amenities for employees to use free of charge, including cable, internet access, and fitness and recreation facilities, allowing employees to engage cost-free in many of the same personal-time activities they enjoy on land,” the groups wrote in one legal brief.