Buttigieg’s 2020 Campaign Built on Grand Talk and Small Successes

The argument that Buttigieg made while running for mayor bears some similarity to the one he makes now that his eyes are set on the nation’s highest office. South Bend was too fixated on the past; it needed to enter the present, embracing technology and the service sector, and finally leaving behind the Studebaker auto plant that had been the engine of the city’s prosperity before closing in 1963. Perhaps more than anything, it needed to embrace big data, which would efficiently point the city government to the best ways to fight crime, reduce blight, and improve the city’s economy.



Buttigieg, a former consultant at McKinsey & Company, a massive and often unsavory worldwide management consulting firm, rhapsodizes about data’s power to transform local governance. He talks at length about his approach in Shortest Way Home. “Ultimately, the rise of more data and technology presents tremendous opportunity for cities to be smarter and more efficient in their operations—and therefore become healthier, safer, better places to live,” he writes. “But after taking office, just as quickly as I learned the power of data, I also learned to be mindful of its limitations, and aware of the problems it will not solve. And I learned to maintain some level of respect for the role of intuition.”

In office, however, he often followed the data where he believed it led. Buttigieg’s first major program in office—1,000 Homes, 1,000 Days—was meant to address the large number of abandoned homes in South Bend, whose population had declined by about 30,000 since Studebaker’s closure. The goal, which Buttigieg describes as being “almost childlike in its simplicity” was to demolish or renovate 1,000 homes in 1,000 days. “In a lot of places, people just ignore [persistent issues like abandoned buildings],” Sam Cencelles, a community organizer at South Bend’s La Casa Amistad told me. “[Mayor Buttigieg] has tried to tackle some very major economic, societal challenges that cities like ours face and haven’t even talked about.”

