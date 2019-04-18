How to Get Away With Obstruction of Justice

So why did the special counsel not follow through with charges? It’s possible that he thought that indicting the president for an attempted crime wouldn’t be tenable on its own. Mueller’s original mandate was to determine whether the Trump campaign illegally conspired or coordinated with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election. His inquiry there fell short of finding a smoking gun.



“Although the investigation established that the Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to secure that outcome, and that the Campaign expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts,” he wrote, “the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.” Mueller also noted that prosecuting a sitting president brings its own share of legal and constitutional challenges.

But another possibility is that Mueller intended for Congress itself to decide whether Trump’s actions warranted impeachment. Mueller doesn’t say, implicitly or explicitly, that he wants the House to begin those proceedings. What he does is lay out a clear case that the president did something wrong. That’s a slight stretch of his mandate. Juries find defendants guilty or not guilty of an alleged crime; they do not find people innocent of it. Federal prosecutors are supposed to prosecute criminal offenses if they can prove them in a court of law, and do nothing if they can’t. Mueller deviated from that approach. In doing so, he seems to imply that the criminal-justice system isn’t the appropriate remedy for the situation at hand.

“If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the president clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state,” he wrote. “Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, however, we are unable to reach that judgment. The evidence we obtained about the president’s actions and intent presents difficult issues that prevent us from conclusively determining that no criminal conduct occurred. Accordingly, while this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

Some of the president’s allies in the legal world, including Rudy Giuliani and Alan Dershowitz, have argued that the president can’t be charged with obstruction of justice for acts related to the exercise of his constitutional powers. But the special counsel goes to unusual lengths to rebut that analysis. The report closes with 23 pages devoted to explaining that presidents can indeed commit obstruction of justice under current federal law. Much of that analysis focuses on the separation of powers and Congress’s role in safeguarding criminal investigations.

The president has the constitutional duty to faithfully execute the laws, Mueller explains. But, he adds, Congress has its own power to write laws that criminalize obstruction of justice to ensure the proper functioning of the criminal-justice system, and that those prohibitions can also apply to presidents. “A preclusion of ‘corrupt’ official action is not a major intrusion on Article II powers,” Mueller wrote. “For example, the proper supervision of criminal law does not demand freedom for the President to act with the intention of shielding himself from criminal punishment, avoiding financial liability, or preventing personal embarrassment.”

Again, at no point does Mueller actually state that Congress should begin impeachment proceedings. What he did instead was lay out in thorough detail how Trump repeatedly tried to use his constitutional authority to obstruct a federal criminal investigation, how most of those efforts only failed because of Trump’s lack of nerve or his subordinates’ resistance, and how criminal prosecution is an ill-fitting remedy for these abuses. While it’s up to the American people to draw their own conclusions from those facts, they seem to all point in one direction.