Congress Is Failing Hurricane Michael’s Victims

Mexico Beach isn’t the only area still suffering. Earlier this month, the Tallahassee Democrat published a series of interviews with Hurricane Michael survivors across the Panhandle who are still dealing with the storm’s aftermath—physically, financially, and emotionally. Thousands of people have yet to return to their homes, and many are having difficulty finding temporary places to live because housing is scarce and costs have skyrocketed. “The ripple effect of the housing crisis is now we also have a workforce crisis, which is very quickly pushing us towards an economic crisis,” Panama City resident Nikki Kelly told the News-Herald.

Florida has already received about $1 billion in federal disaster assistance for Michael from FEMA. But the damage is far beyond what FEMA’s limited budget can provide for, which is why Florida lawmakers and survivors are seeking a supplementary funding bill from Congress. According to Watchdog.org, “More than 102,000 people have registered for assistance and 16 counties have qualified for federal aid in recovering from the storm, which wrecked 2.8 million acres of agricultural and forest land and destroyed an estimated $1.49 billion in crops, including $1.3 billion in lost timber.” The state has also seen “144,300 property insurance claims totaling almost $5.6 billion in damages.”

Survivors’ pleas for more help have been met with little success. That’s because federal relief funding for Hurricane Michael is just a small part of a $13.45 billion disaster aid package that “would send money all over the nation, from California to Hawaii to Alaska to the Midwest and the South,” according to the Post. Democrats and Republicans in the Senate are feuding over how much aid should go to Puerto Rico, which is still dealing with the aftermath of 2017’s Hurricane Maria. “The disagreement has left the two sides at loggerheads with the path forward unclear, even as communities all over the United States struggle to recover from various calamities,” the Post reported.