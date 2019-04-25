States Are Using Taxpayer Money to Greenwash Dirty Nuclear Power

Plants near oceans face other challenges exacerbated by climate change. Rising sea levels, increasingly severe hurricanes and superstorms, and the surges that come with them all threaten to overwhelm the cooling systems and the facilities themselves. A Bloomberg Businessweek report identified 19 U.S. nuclear plants under threat from rising seas, and 54 facilities—out of a national total of 60—that “weren’t designed to handle the flood risk they face.”

Hurricane Sandy, which battered the Atlantic coast in 2012, triggered seven nuclear plant shutdowns in the eastern U.S. due to flooding, storm debris, wind damage, or interruptions to the external power supply. In the case of one aging reactor in southern New Jersey, rising waters came within inches of breaching flood walls, and portable pumps and hoses were brought in to provide water for the reactors when the cooling system’s intake valves were clogged with flotsam.

Clogging is also a major concern for southern and west-coast reactors. In those cases, fish, jelly fish, and an invertebrate called salp, made more numerous by warming seas, have completely blocked cooling system intakes, requiring weeks of plant shutdown, cleaning, and filter replacements.

Even if all of these problems—as intractable as some are proving to be—could miraculously be solved, nuclear power still proves a poor investment for a world in the midst of a climate crisis.



“For nuclear power to make a meaningful contribution to reducing CO2 emissions, 1,000 to 2,500 reactors would have to be operating globally by mid-century,” said Brice Smith, senior physicist at the Institute for Energy and Environmental Research, in a statement. “That means commissioning a new plant every one to two weeks.”

What’s the price tag of such a mobilization? The only new plants under construction in the U.S., the Vogtle 3 and 4 reactors in Georgia, were projected to cost around $14 billion when construction began in 2009. They were supposed to come online in 2016 and ’17, but now those dates have slipped to 2021 and 2022, and the cost has ballooned to over $17 billion. Every month construction lasts past the new projected openings (and recent accounts report it almost certainly will) adds an additional $100 million to the budget.

And that brings up the time it would take to build new nuclear capacity. In the best cases, it takes about 10 years to bring new reactors online. From licensing to projected completion, Vogtle 4 is already passing 14 years. Some of the newer plants in the U.S., which are decades old, took more than 20 years to start generating electricity. To get to 1,500 new reactors would require firing up a new one every two weeks for the next 60 years, which is not only an impossible schedule to meet, but puts the planet long past its drop-dead date for zero greenhouse emissions.

But if magical thinking were real magic, and the nuclear power industry could overcome all of those superheated hurdles, there is still another burning question: What about the waste?

Nuclear plants—again belying the “clean energy” moniker—produce mountains of highly radioactive waste. The U.S. already has over 75,000 tons of irradiated spent nuclear fuel and no viable plan for permanent storage. Nevada’s Yucca Mountain repository was once slated to take this poisonous payload, but over 20 years of effort proved it geologically, logistically, and politically unfeasible. A decade after the Obama administration pulled the plug on Yucca, there is still no Plan B.

Fifteen-hundred new reactors would generate a Yucca Mountain-sized amount of waste every three to four years.

There’s plenty more to contemplate—in a way that a majority of legislators in New Jersey did not—like the dangers of proliferation and the toxic pollution caused by related industries, and the increased chance of major accidents that come with such a vast increase in the number of reactors. But the bottom line is that nuclear power is neither carbon neutral nor quickly scalable; it is an edgy proposition in a warming environment, produces profuse amounts of waste, and, whether you’re talking construction or price-per-kilowatt, is more expensive than a host of green options.

The public money that these states will toss to nuclear would be much better spent on conservation programs, boosts in energy efficiency, and the construction and development of truly renewable, genuinely low-carbon alternatives. Those options would provide more electricity and more jobs for less money, and achieve real greenhouse gas reductions far better and far faster than the decades-old nuclear plants these zero-emissions credits will underwrite. If state governments are asking its citizens to bankroll a clean-energy future, the money shouldn’t be used for ransoming a dirty past.