The RBG Election

“For anyone concerned about the Bill of Rights—free speech, religious liberty, the Second Amendment—the Court hangs in the balance,” he wrote in a statement announcing the decision on Facebook. “I have spent my professional career fighting before the Court to defend the Constitution. We are only one justice away from losing our most basic rights, and the next president will appoint as many as four new justices. We know, without a doubt, that every Clinton appointee would be a left-wing ideologue. Trump, in contrast, has promised to appoint justices ‘in the mold of Scalia.’”

Trump himself used the threat of a liberal Supreme Court to compel loyalty from the fractured Republican Party. “Whether you’re the governor of Ohio, whether you’re a senator from Texas, or any of the other people that I beat so easily and so badly, you have no choice,” he told reporters after the GOP convention in July, referring to John Kasich and Cruz. “You gotta go for Trump. Supreme Court justices.” The Wall Street Journal’s conservative-leaning editorial board declined to endorse a candidate, though it spoke favorably of Trump’s judicial pledges. “For many voters, the future of the Court is by itself enough reason to support Mr. Trump,” the board wrote on the eve of the election.

In a lengthy feature in October 2016, National Review’s Mario Loyola wrote that “allowing Hillary to nominate the successor to Antonin Scalia would be one of the worst disasters in the Republican party’s history” because it would “give progressives a majority on the Court for the first time since 1986.” Erick Erickson, a conservative pundit who flits between anti-Trump and pro-Trump camps, made a similar case. “With Hillary Clinton, the Supreme Court will fall into the hands of the left for a generation at least,” he wrote in September 2016. “The devastation to our social fabric will know no end.” So did Hugh Hewitt, who saw in Scalia’s death and Clinton’s possible election an existential threat to American conservatism. “It cannot survive a strong-willed liberal majority on the Supreme Court,” he warned in July 2016. “Every issue, EVERY issue, will end up there, and the legislatures’ judgments will matter not a bit.”

These arguments did not persuade everyone on the right. Some conservatives still saw Trump as a more immediate threat to the nation’s constitutional order. National Review’s Ian Tuttle argued that the Supreme Court moved too slowly to do as much damage as Hewitt feared, and that Republicans would be able to win future elections and fill future vacancies to mitigate or reverse it. One of Tuttle’s colleagues, Matthew J. Frank, wrote that one of the people on Trump’s Supreme Court shortlist told him that being named on it still wasn’t enough to persuade them to support his candidacy.

Republican voters, however, responded differently. Exit polls later found that 26 percent of Trump voters listed Supreme Court nominations as the most important factor in their decision, compared with 18 percent of Clinton voters. That may sound like a narrow gap, but the election was effectively decided by an even narrower one: 78,000 voters in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin determined whether Trump or Clinton would secure a majority in the Electoral College. “There were about 6.6 million votes cast for Trump in those three states,” The Washington Post’s Phillip Bump noted last June. “National exit polls suggest that 1.7 million of them thought that the court was the most important reason to cast that vote.”