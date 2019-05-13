Fire Forced Me From My Home. Then Water Trapped Me There.

When I learned that I had to evacuate, I was dog sitting for a fella. I got a call from my landlord that said the fire was about three miles away. So I put the dog in the car and we went down the hill. We met up with the fella, and the three of us stayed in a hotel.

It was just total stress and anxiety. Sometimes we would look out the window and see the smoke and ashes rising from the hill. I didn’t have my computer or my cell phone, and I didn’t have my medication. I also have three chickens, and I was worried sick about my chickens. One, I call her Ari—she’s an Araucana chicken. One I call Smiley, because it just seems like she’s always smiling. The other one I just call Pretty, because she’s pretty. I couldn’t get in touch with anybody to take care of them.

Fortunately, the fella I was with works for the local newspaper. So he managed to get himself back up the hill to get my computer and medications. When I had my computer, I put a request out on Facebook to see if anyone was still up there. Another fella I don’t even know responded. He fed and watered my chickens, and made sure they were safe. And when I got back, the first thing I did was run back to see the chickens. They were fine. That’s typical of this town, that a perfect stranger would stand up and help.