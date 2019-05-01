Sky High Is the Only Good Superhero Movie

No high school movie would be complete without a girl-next-door friend, and Sky High has Layla (Danielle Panabaker, herself now part of the “Arrowverse”), a vegetarian pacifist who can control plants but refuses her school’s Sorting Hat type “power placement” exercise because it “sounds fascist” and she “doesn’t believe in the hero-sidekick dichotomy.” Angarano’s Will is clueless about Layla’s crush on him, though as per the teen rom com genre it’s obvious to everyone else. In a very believable move for a 14-year-old boy, he falls for her in turn as soon as he figures out that she already likes him.

Being the son of Superman and Wonder Woman equivalents is a big deal when the range of powers at the school includes “melting” and “glowing,” and Will walks into Sky High with baggage, including a nemesis. If absolutely nothing else, the movie is memorable for naming a character “Warren Peace” (Steven Strait, doing his best attempt at Heath Ledger in Act I of 10 Things I Hate About You), a brooding bad boy whose villain dad was imprisoned for life by The Commander. When Will and Warren tussle in the cafeteria, Will’s super-strength manifests, and he’s upgraded to hero classes with the popular crowd. He forgets a dinner with Layla when upperclassman Gwen Grayson (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) drops by to flirt.

From there the plot develops much as you might imagine: Will temporarily loses his friends before reconciling with them in time to save the school from an unexpected existential threat. “Having powers doesn’t make you a hero, sometimes it just makes you a jerk,” he learns, and also says out loud. Sky High is definitely a kids movie, without any of the risqué sexuality featured in the teen comedies it’s drawing from or the earnest dramatic stakes of a Marvel installment. The PG rating is earned, and you can watch it with a 10-year-old without risking any scary or awkward moments. But there are also enough references (including Wonder Woman herself Lynda Carter as Principal Powers) and jokes to keep adults engaged for the tight 100 minutes.

The comic book franchise movies, on the other hand, have become increasingly unwieldy. They regularly stuff hundreds of millions of dollars in special effects and Hollywood star power into three-hour runtimes that bulge at the post-credit seams. They lock down actors for a decade at a time and stretch them from part to part, like a torture victim on the rack. Now it’s not just the world that’s at stake, it’s the universe, many universes, and even abstract concepts like time and death.

Regardless of the product quality, our branded cinematic universes seem too big to fail, and it’s hard to imagine how or why their producers might be forced to quit. If the dramatic death of an iconic star hasn’t stopped the introduction of a new Joker, no amount of bad publicity is likely to do it. Maybe our only hope for narrative diversity at the box office is that, looking for novelty, directors are eventually forced to reenact the history of film using superhero intellectual property. First it’s Wolverine in a noir, then Batman in a musical, and before long Aquaman is in a romantic comedy. Perhaps in a few decades the vestigial cape will melt away like a snake pelvis.