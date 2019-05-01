Cruel or Not, the Death Penalty Is Definitely Unusual

While jurors are intimately familiar with the gruesome details of the case at hand, they’re also increasingly aware of the system’s overall flaws. A Pew survey conducted in 2015 found that 56 percent of Americans supported capital punishment in general, but also that many of them had doubts about it. Seventy-one percent of respondents said that there was some risk an innocent person would be executed, while 61 percent of them said the death penalty doesn’t deter serious crimes. Only 41 percent thought that white and non-white defendants are equally likely to receive a death sentence.

Other factors may be at play here. As I noted in 2015, prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty less frequently. Each death sentence comes with an arduous, time-consuming appeals process that can last decades. That imposes a financial burden that many counties might not be able to afford, especially in an era of tight budgets and dwindling tax bases. The Great American Crime Decline means there are fewer murders to prosecute at all. Some states have even abolished the death penalty in recent years, though none of them were the dozen-or-so Southern and Western states where new death sentences are most common.

In 2015, I also noted that the decline in new death sentences had created a widening geographic disparity in the system. That trend seems to have accelerated. Twenty-six states that allow capital punishment saw no new death sentences in 2018, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. Only 14 states had at least one death sentence that year. (The federal government also obtained two death sentences in Texas.) There are more than 3,000 counties or their equivalents in the U.S., but last year the nation’s death sentences came from just 36 of them.

For some of the death penalty’s proponents, this decline may not be a problem. Just because one thinks capital punishment is acceptable—as a constitutional question, as a matter of public policy, and as a moral and ethical issue—doesn’t mean it has to be used in abundance. But even those who might not think capital punishment is “cruel” would have a hard time arguing that it’s not “unusual” now. Justice Stephen Breyer cited its scarcity as a potential constitutional problem in his dissent in 2015’s Glossip v. Gross, a landmark case in which the conservative majority ruled that the use of midazolam, a lethal injection drug, did not violate the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment.

“If we look to population, about 66 percent of the nation lives in a state that has not carried out an execution in the last three years,” Breyer wrote. “And if we look to counties, in 86 percent there is effectively no death penalty. It seems fair to say that it is now unusual to find capital punishment in the United States, at least when we consider the nation as a whole.”