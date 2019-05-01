Cruel or Not, the Death Penalty Is Definitely Unusual

“If we look to population, about 66 percent of the nation lives in a state that has not carried out an execution in the last three years,” Breyer wrote. “And if we look to counties, in 86 percent there is effectively no death penalty. It seems fair to say that it is now unusual to find capital punishment in the United States, at least when we consider the nation as a whole.”

One might be forgiven for thinking that the decline of the death penalty also means that those sentenced to death are the worst of the worst, those who truly deserve it. But all too often, those sentenced to death turn out to be those least able to defend themselves. Moss, for example, turned down the assistance of court-appointed defense attorneys and said she would represent herself. During the trial, she declined to give an opening statement to the jury or to question the prosecution’s first ten witnesses. Moss’s court-appointed attorneys tried to intervene, filing a motion that said she previously suffered damage to the part of her brain associated with reasoning and judgment. They were denied. When the judge asked Moss at one point if she needed anything to assist her with the case, she only replied, “Pencils.”

The Supreme Court and other defenders of capital punishment might consider it an elementary feature of the American criminal justice system. A majority of Americans are also willing to support it, or at least tolerate it in principle. When push comes to shove, however, jurors and prosecutors are treating the system like something else: an antiquated relic of a bygone age, largely reserved for the least capable members of society, and handed down with the arbitrariness of lightning.