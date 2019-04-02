The Supreme Court’s Twisted Devotion to the Death Penalty

Death-penalty abolitionists have spent the past decade taking on execution methods, and have had plenty of success. U.S. drugmakers and the European Union were pressured into imposing an embargo on selling lethal-injection drugs to U.S. states. Some states responded by turning to more widely available sedatives or even to illegal and unregulated suppliers. Others simply stopped executing people.



In theory, this campaign shouldn’t affect the Eighth Amendment rights of the condemned. But some of the conservative justices have signaled that it does. “I guess I would be more inclined to find that [midazolam] was intolerable if there was even some doubt about this drug when there was a perfectly safe other drug available,” Justice Antonin Scalia mused during the Glossip oral arguments, referring to a controversial sedative used in two botched executions in Oklahoma. “But the states have gone through two different drugs, and those drugs have been rendered unavailable by the abolitionist movement putting pressure on the companies that manufacture them so that the states cannot obtain those two other drugs,” he noted.

Justice Samuel Alito was even more blunt. “Those who oppose the death penalty are free to try to persuade legislatures to abolish the death penalty,” he told the prisoners’ lawyer. “Some of those efforts have been successful. They’re free to ask this court to overrule the death penalty. But until that occurs, is it appropriate for the judiciary to countenance what amounts to a guerilla war against the death penalty which consists of efforts to make it impossible for the States to obtain drugs that could be used to carry out capital punishment with little, if any, pain?” His majority opinion in Glossip enshrined his underlying premise: If abolitionists prevent a state from carrying out less painful executions, the Eighth Amendment allows states to use more painful ones.

This urge permeates Monday’s decision. Gorsuch complains throughout the majority opinion that it has taken more than two decades to execute Bucklew. “Courts should police carefully against attempts to use such challenges as tools to interpose unjustified delay,” he wrote, adding that last-minute stays of execution “should be the extreme exception, not the norm.” The timing of Bucklew’s lawsuit, coming twelve days before his scheduled execution, wasn’t a question before the court; Gorsuch’s criticism of it is wholly superfluous. His apparent purpose was to give the justices an opportunity to revisit their clash over a separate death-penalty case from February.

That case, Dunn v. Ray, seems to have intensified the justices’ fissures over the death penalty. Domineque Ray, a Muslim death-row inmate in Alabama, sued the state in January on religious-freedom grounds less than a fortnight before his scheduled execution. Alabama allowed Christian death-row inmates to have a Christian minister in the same room during their executions, but refused Ray’s request to have an imam by his side when he died—a fairly clear-cut violation of the First Amendment’s command of religious neutrality. The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order staying Ray’s execution so his lawsuit could proceed.

The court’s five conservative justices lifted the Eleventh Circuit’s stay and let Ray’s execution go forward. The majority said in a brief, unsigned statement that Ray had filed his appeal too late to be considered. Justice Elena Kagan, joined by three colleagues, wrote a forceful dissent from what she called a “profoundly wrong” decision. She criticized the majority for misstating the timeline in which Ray brought the case, for ignoring his strong claim of religious discrimination, and for “short-circuiting” the normal appellate process to reach their preferred result. Legal observers from across the political spectrum agreed with her analysis.

Last week, in Murphy v. Collier, the court halted an execution in Texas on similar grounds. Patrick Murphy, a Buddhist death-row inmate, challenged Texas’s practice of allowing Christian and Muslim clergy in the execution chamber but none from his faith. Murphy’s case prompted curiosity and speculation among court-watchers. Had some of the conservative justices reversed themselves in response to Kagan’s public shaming and the near-universal public criticism? The court, as usual, did not say. Justice Brett Kavanaugh alone wrote an opinion to concur with the move, stating outright that the Constitution “prohibits such denominational discrimination.”

But Gorsuch’s majority opinion on Monday dispels any suggestion of doubt on the justices’ part. It affirmatively cites Ray’s case as precedent and doubles down on the reasoning behind it. “For example, we have vacated a stay entered by a lower court as an abuse of discretion where the inmate waited to bring an available claim until just 10 days before his scheduled execution for a murder he had committed 24 years earlier,” Gorsuch wrote as part of his larger critique of execution delays. He then offered a more substantive defense of the court’s actions in Dunn in a footnote, noting a state statute that allows a “spiritual adviser of the condemned” to “be present at an execution,” but doesn’t specify the level of access. “The inmate thus had long been on notice,” Gorsuch wrote, “that there was a question whether his adviser would be allowed into the chamber or required to remain on the other side of the glass.”

It’s stunning that five Supreme Court justices would return to a point that has been so readily disproven by one of their colleagues. The aforementioned statute, Kagan explained back in February, “makes no distinction between persons who may be present within the execution chamber and those who may enter only the viewing room. And the prison refused to give Ray a copy of its own practices and procedures (which would have made that distinction clear). So there is no reason Ray should have known, prior to January 23, that his imam would be granted less access than the Christian chaplain to the execution chamber.”

The Roberts Court’s support for the death penalty is not out of step with public opinion: a majority of Americans support it, too. But in their zeal to keep capital punishment running, the justices are increasingly twisting themselves into absurdities. Death-row prisoners with rare medical conditions have to overcome impossible legal hurdles to avoid drowning in their own blood. Those with religious-freedom claims must act with superhuman perceptiveness or else be faulted by a merciless court on procedural grounds.

This is a dangerous path to trod. The Supreme Court’s legitimacy is grounded in the idea that the Constitution is more than whatever five justices happen to think it means at any given time. The post-Kennedy court’s approach to capital punishment suggests otherwise. The Eighth Amendment now seems to say whatever the court’s conservative majority think it says—any interpretation will do, as long as it keeps execution chambers running. That attitude is more corrosive to the court’s integrity than any political maneuver could ever be.