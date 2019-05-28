River of No Return

If so, that query opens on to a still bigger one: How do we, as a nation, ready ourselves? How do we get small and medium-size towns in deep red, rural states to undertake rebuilding and upkeep projects that are based on predictions for climate change and shifting weather patterns over the next 50 to 100 years? Such forward planning seems nearly impossible in a political environment where, just five years ago, Nebraska’s previous Republican governor and Republican-controlled state Legislature commissioned a state-level climate change impact study but tried to prevent the University of Nebraska scientists writing the report from mentioning human activity as even a contributing factor to global warming. (The scientists refused and released their own report directly linking climate change, and the wrenching destruction brought on by rising global temperatures, to human enterprise.)

Farm country may be more open to Democratic leadership now than it has been since the days of FDR.

“The sad part about it is: The Corps of Engineers was in here working on the levees,” said Curt Richey. “But last year, the city of Inglewood voted on whether or not to maintain the levees—and they voted no.” On March 14, when floodwaters started pouring into his Inglewood neighborhood, Richey and his wife, Sherrie, were putting the last touches on staging their house before listing it for sale. Watching the flooding arrive in surging waves, Richey knew right away: Every wall of water was a levee breaking upriver—and soon the ice and current would take out Fremont’s outdated levee, too. “We got to go,” he told his wife. When they were finally able to return five days later, their finished basement had five feet of standing water. “How do you live on a river,” he asked, “and not maintain the levees?”

About 6 o’clock on the morning of March 14, a call from Andy Colvin, the city administrator of Norfolk, Nebraska, came in to Mayor Josh Moenning. Colvin was standing on the levee on the North Fork of the Elkhorn, watching the water rise in the city’s flood-control channel. “Osmond and Pierce had already been hit hard,” Moenning said, “but the North Fork hadn’t crested yet.” Colvin estimated that the water was then at somewhere between 90 and 95 percent of the channel’s capacity—about a foot and a half from overtopping. “That’s when we said, ‘We have to get people out of here,’” Moenning said. Within an hour, police were going door to door, and Moenning had called a press conference, urging residents in the northeastern corner of the town of 25,000 to evacuate immediately. People began pouring from their homes, heading to stay with family or friends; about 1,000 were briefly displaced to five shelters around the city.

But it turned out to be an abundance of caution. As levees, dams, and bridges broke across Nebraska, Norfolk’s levee held without any breaches. “Infrastructure investment, in the end, saved the day for Norfolk,” Moenning wrote in an op-ed in the Omaha World-Herald after the flood. The key factor for the city was not only spending on upkeep but overbuilding its flood-mitigation system in the first place. When the levee was constructed in the 1960s, the Corps of Engineers estimated that it would cost $4.25 million—$1.4 million of which would have to come from the city. The amount was more than the legal limit for municipal bond measures at the time, so Norfolk had to lobby the state Legislature to allow an exception. The city didn’t want to be in the position of having to repeat that process if the Corps’ estimates for increased river flow turned out to be low, so Norfolk officials insisted on building the levees higher than what the engineers said was necessary. “And I’m glad they did,” Moenning said.

Now, the mayor said, the time has come for Nebraska’s elected officials to show similar foresight and political courage. It’s not a challenge that Moenning issues lightly. He grew up in a conservative family on a cattle farm in the tiny town of Battle Creek, outside Norfolk. After graduating from the University of Nebraska with a journalism degree, he launched his political career as a legislative aide to Mike Foley, now Nebraska’s lieutenant governor. He then took over as communications director for Republican U.S. Representative Jeff Fortenberry, and finally took a variety of roles, including spokesman, for Nebraska’s current governor, Pete Ricketts. When Moenning moved back to Norfolk to run for city council and then for mayor, he was aided by Mike Flood, the district’s state legislator, who was then Nebraska’s speaker of the House.

But Moenning has shown himself to be unusual among Nebraska’s corporate-friendly Republican elite. He now bluntly insists on applying conservative market economics to issues such as climate change. On his own family’s farm, he has helped convert the beef operation from a traditional grain-fed feedlot to grass-fed, antibiotic-free Piedmontese cattle. He also serves as director of New Power Nebraska, a company that he founded to promote the development of wind energy. To his mind, these new directions are common sense, because they are supported by consumer demand—whether it’s for premium meat or renewable energy. And he objects to using incentives and tax breaks to extend the lifespan of old ideas. “Propping up coal plants? That’s conservative?” he asked quizzically. He said that the meaning of “conservative,” to him, is simple: “Don’t waste anything.” And right now, that means not wasting Nebraska’s wind resources, when the state’s coal-burning plants currently have to bring in train shipments from the mines of Wyoming.