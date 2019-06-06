His parents undergo indignities familiar to immigrants the world over, working jobs that are well below their levels of education, accomplishment, and self-respect. They naturally obsess over the differences between their new home and the old, as Hemon elucidates in a discussion about food:

Among my family in Canada and their friends, much time was spent debating dietary and other differences between “them” (Canadians) and “us” (people from Bosnia and the former Yugoslavia): “Their” bacon was soggy; “they” didn’t know how to make sausage; “their” sour cream was not thick enough; “they” didn’t eat things we ate; “they” were fat and incapable of truly enjoying life because “they” worried about getting fat all the time.

But the Hemons struggle to bounce back, to transcend their nobody-ness. They are simply too old, in their fifties when they arrive in Canada. While they may have been middle class in Yugoslavia, they come from peasant stock and are too unworldly to flourish in a frosty, alien culture. But more than anything, their past lives are too bound up with Yugoslavia. The prizes that they won from the government and that bolstered their self-esteem; the savings they amassed and hoped to pass on to their children; the patriotic songs they sang, the academic degrees they earned, the lives they painstakingly built—all meaningless, gone. It is perhaps hard for people in the West, taught from an early age to see themselves as self-reliant individuals, to appreciate just how much country forms the warp and weft of their lives. But if your homeland were to disappear tomorrow, you would, in a way, disappear, too.



The Hemons take solace in what remains: food, Ukrainian folk songs, Petar’s beekeeping practice (a hobby that crops up again and again in Hemon’s fiction). “I can identify with my father’s striving to find and protect a domain in which he can practice agency with dignity and some form of sovereignty,” Hemon writes. “What beekeeping is to him, literature is to me.” His parents’ lives are tightly centered around their house, a refuge from the coldly indifferent Canadian landscape, where they can cook their own food, speak their own language, and be themselves. Still, there is no escaping the taint of exile: “They make their food to taste of home, but it inescapably ends up having the taste of displacement,” Hemon says.

As a writer, Hemon is exact, unsentimental, cerebral. That is not to suggest that he is aloof or unfeeling. Quite the opposite: There is an ocean of pain underneath his prose, and his brainy stoicism is the raft that prevents him from drowning in it. “If only I could afford to succumb to this depleting sorrow, to stop walking with my chin up, and just collapse, like a smashed box, things would be much simpler,” he writes in his 2002 novel Nowhere Man. Though he has mastered English, each sentence seems hard-won, forged from scratch, with nothing ready-made to rely on. He also has the zeal of the late convert, evident in his diamond-precise syntax and his hundred-dollar vocabulary. At some point while reading his oeuvre, I began circling words that, I’m quite sure, I had never seen before: nacreously, feculent, stertorous, chitin, caliginous, cothurni, crepitating, edentate.

This Does Not Belong to You represents a step forward in Hemon’s relationship with the written word. Or maybe it’s a step back. The confidence of his earlier work has now been checked by a pervasive doubt—about literature’s ability to create order and meaning, and to put a broken life back together. The book’s vignettes, many only a paragraph long, are like flashes of memory: a boy walking the streets of Sarajevo, a boy lying sick on the couch, a boy being bullied. Interspersed are ruminations on what these memories might mean, as if Hemon is turning them in his hands like a Rubik’s Cube, unsure how they fit together. The Proustian faith in memory—that it binds us to the past, that it gives a sense of unity to our other-wise desultory lives—has been shaken. And once that goes, the whole edifice of his life as an exile-cum-writer starts to waver. “What if there was no whole self?” he wonders. Later, he says, “It occurred to me just yesterday that I’d been wrong about everything, entirely wrong from the very beginning.”

The cause of this crisis is difficult to pinpoint. There are also plenty of instances in which he reaffirms literature’s redemptive power. “Language … dropped the rope for me to climb out of oblivion,” he writes. Still, the story of his parents, as they approach the end of their lives, seems to have given him second thoughts. In My Parents, he records a heartbreaking conversation with his mother: “When I asked her whether she’d say that her life was good overall, she said: ‘No, it was not. Because of the war.’” It really is that devastatingly simple, making a mockery of literature’s airy claims to salvation.

Hemon’s awakening sense of his own mortality is a factor as well: “Now I know that the amount of life available is fixed and horribly small, that we could soon run out of it, and I’m running out of it.” He now suspects that the only time he was truly alive was when he was young, because that was when he lived life to the hilt. There was no need for writing then, no space for it, because there was no gap between him and the world. He struggles with the question of whether writing can really return life to us, or if the desire to write is the foremost evidence that life is constantly draining away. And everywhere he sees nothing but loss—of his home, his self, his family. “There was a here that belonged to us, that was us,” he writes. That “here,” that “us,” are no more.

If even a writer who possesses the gift of crystallizing life into literature cannot reverse the exile’s curse, it complicates the idea that identity is defined by its holder. Hemon grudgingly admits this: “He who defines personal identity—that is to say, me—as the private possession of some depository of memories is mistaken. Fine.” Identity is composed of individual experience, yes; of race and gender, clearly, both of which undoubtedly facilitated Hemon’s reinvention as a successful Bosnian-American artist. But identity is also composed of a physical place that exists outside ourselves, a “here” that constitutes an “us,” whose essence is magically preserved in objects like the honey of a Bosnian bee, and whose hold on us cannot be dismissed as chauvinistic fantasy.

Hemon’s crisis in This Does Not Belong to You also undermines the writer’s greatest conceit: that by describing the world truthfully he can somehow control it. If the last few years have shown us anything, it is the power of cataclysmic events to shock and confuse. We know, in our bones, that control is an illusion. We fall ill; we fall in love with someone we shouldn’t have; we live in countries that, for reasons we don’t quite comprehend, start to fall apart. If “true history is always played out on a personal level,” as Hemon writes, then our moment has found its expression in a loss of faith in ourselves to determine what kind of people we will be and what the future will look like.

Great literature still provides its comforts, however. Of the many words I learned reading Hemon’s beautiful, big-hearted books, my favorite is Bosnian, not English: sevdah, which Hemon describes as “a pleasant feeling of losing oneself to the hopelessness of love, to time passing, to life and the defeats it inflicts.” I like to think that, when the flood bears me away, I will be filled with this feeling.