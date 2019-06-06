Hemon in real life worked a variety of odd jobs—ESL teacher, Greenpeace canvasser, sandwich maker, all occupations that feature in his fiction, too—before mastering English and becoming a famous novelist. Along the way, he drew comparisons to Nabokov and Conrad, two Eastern European predecessors who also started writing in English later in life, imbued it with foreign vigor, and ran rings around the native speakers. Like the “noble, worldly misfit” in his 2009 story “American Commando,” “who found his salvation in writing,” Hemon believed in art’s regenerative power. It was literature that facilitated the emergence of a new Aleksandar Hemon from the primordial soup of his own self, that could connect his purgatorial state with a lost past and homeland. Publishing his first short story collection in 2000, he was part of a cohort of writers—Ha Jin, Jhumpa Lahiri, Zadie Smith, Joseph O’Neill, Teju Cole—whose work plumbed the no-man’s-land between cultures, searching for a coherent sense of self in a globalized world.

In 2019, the exile cuts a different figure. There is less interest these days in the existential trials of the uprooted; attention has shifted to those malcontents who, we are told, have become strangers in their own land. At the same time, the idea that a person can create their own identity runs counter to a growing understanding of the ways in which race, gender, and class frame experience. Hemon understands these issues, too, having grappled over the course of his career with his maleness, his whiteness, and his yearning for a vanished motherland. But it is only in two new books of nonfiction—My Parents: An Introduction and This Does Not Belong to You—that he really comes to terms with the limits of individual agency, and the grim prospect that there may be no salvation for the exile after all.

My Parents is the story of how Hemon’s mother and father fled wartime Sarajevo to settle, never quite comfortably, in the frigid climes of Ontario, Canada. This Does Not Belong to You presents a series of linked vignettes from Hemon’s childhood and adolescence. The former is a straightforward tale of love (of life, family, country) and loss (of everything); the latter is an impressionistic, experimental evocation of a past turned to rubble by both war and the grinding passage of time. These two new books are bound together in a single volume: As soon as you finish reading My Parents, you flip the book over and begin reading This Does Not Belong to You in the other direction; the two books meet, like hemispheres, in the middle. Together, they constitute the poles of Hemon’s world: history and memoir, reality and myth, realism and the avant-garde.