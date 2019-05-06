The Emptiness of Adam Gopnik’s Liberalism

A Thousand Small Sanities tries to spin bourgeois bohemianism into a grand theory of liberalism, explaining why radical politics are both unnecessary and dangerous. The setting for these admonitions is a comfortable liberal family, as Gopnik pretends every once in a while that he is addressing his arguments to his (presumably) left-leaning college-age daughter, Olivia. (Too old to be written about but apparently not to be written at, Gopnik’s children have graduated from material to captive audience.) “Driving intoxicated on the rhetoric of revolutionary change is crazy,” he cautions her, “especially in light of all the fatalities already recorded.” But Gopnik’s attempt to convert her instead to the bare-minimum politics of the late twentieth century frequently lapses into parody and unwittingly exposes the emptiness of the old liberal orthodoxy.

What does liberalism mean to Gopnik? Though he gets around to a qualified defense of the free market, he is at pains to insist he is not a neoliberal, which is simultaneously not a thing (“imaginary monster,” “bogeyman,” “swear word”) and enough of a thing that he has to repeatedly distinguish himself from it (“not part of the genetic liberal line at all”). He would be fine with a sort of Keynesian social democracy, but it doesn’t really matter, because A Thousand Small Sanities is not about politics, but about feelings toward politics. Gopnik judges political positions not by the substance of their arguments, but on a scale from childish and dangerous (radicalism of all types) to grown-up and responsible (moderate reformism). Gopnik’s liberalism is first of all a sensibility based on the “psychological principle” that people are many-sided, internally conflicted, and usually wrong, thus “incremental cautious reform is likely to get more things right than any other kind.”

The imaginative locus of Gopnik’s liberalism is eighteenth- and nineteenth-century Europe. It is the liberalism of the Enlightenment café, of the bourgeois-bohemian bedrooms of nineteenth-century political theorists—what you would get if you crossed John Stuart Mill’s and George Eliot’s sex lives with Jürgen Habermas’s philosophy of rational communication. Gopnik is enamored with nineteenth-century British literature and politics, and capsule biographies of its leading lights abound. The subversive romance of Mill and Harriet Taylor, partners despite the latter’s marriage to someone else, was a lesson on messy compromise: “Recognizing that intimate life is an accommodation of contradictions, they understood that political and social life must be an accommodation of contradictions, too.” The similarly unconventional relationship between Eliot and George Henry Lewes demonstrated the radicalism of the private sphere, that “morals and manners change politics more than politics change morals and manners.”