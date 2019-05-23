The Radicalization of Fiona Scott Morton

While she may not have agreed with those decisions at the time, Scott Morton never spoke out against them, calling instead for “more research.” Not so long ago, she told me, she still believed in “incremental reform.”

Since then, however, she has emerged as a strident voice for cracking down on the behemoths that control our economy—a transformation that has played out in public and on her lively Twitter feed. Today, she calls monopoly power “an emergency.” What changed?

Scott Morton didn’t initiate the burgeoning intellectual movement that has sprung up in recent years to challenge the Chicago School. Rather, the movement moved her. Groups like the Open Markets Institute have condemned the ways in which large corporations have hijacked our democracy. And their activism has helped spur bold new strains of questioning, even inside the sober confines of the ivory tower. “I actually have had the same opinion about antitrust enforcement I think for quite a while,” Scott Morton told me. “I was just not as willing to say it as publicly because so few other people seemed to share it.”

When Scott Morton worked in the Obama administration, she told me, the research on rising economic concentration and its effects was not yet clear. Now, however, we know that companies use their dominance to mark up prices, while workers see wages go down. Reporting has shown that concentration brings poorer service, fragile supply chains, regional blight, and degraded democracy.

Armed with such data, Scott Morton has worked to win over Chicago School acolytes like the University of Michigan’s Daniel Crane, who, at American University in March, cited the beer industry as evidence that concentration has not, in fact, permeated every corner of the economy. “In Michigan we have 122 craft breweries! I have a huge variety of choices,” he told the crowd. This may be the case in a college town like Ann Arbor, but nationally, two companies control around 65 percent of the market, and the one that owns Budweiser has bought up nearly a dozen of the “independent” craft brewers Crane cherishes. “You know who drinks craft beer,” Scott Morton thundered, “the people in this room! Regular people do not drink craft beer.... Looking out at the world and saying here are the products I like and there’s more of them, so everything’s fine, is an example of elites looking after themselves.... This is why we have populism in America.”