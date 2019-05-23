The Radicalization of Fiona Scott Morton

Armed with such data, Scott Morton has worked to win over Chicago School acolytes like the University of Michigan’s Daniel Crane, who, at American University in March, cited the beer industry as evidence that concentration has not, in fact, permeated every corner of the economy. “In Michigan we have 122 craft breweries! I have a huge variety of choices,” he told the crowd. This may be the case in a college town like Ann Arbor, but nationally, two companies control around 65 percent of the market, and the one that owns Budweiser has bought up nearly a dozen of the “independent” craft brewers Crane cherishes. “You know who drinks craft beer,” Scott Morton thundered, “the people in this room! Regular people do not drink craft beer.... Looking out at the world and saying here are the products I like and there’s more of them, so everything’s fine, is an example of elites looking after themselves.... This is why we have populism in America.”

1890 The Sherman Act is passed, giving the federal government the power to break up monopolies. 15 the average number of federal monopoly cases brought each year between 1970 and 1999 0 the number brought last year 75% of American industries have grown more concentrated over the last two decades Industries that have seen the most dramatic change: 1. hardware stores 2. shipbuilding 3. private prisons 4. tobacco

It’s rare for an academic to marry policy to political reality so adroitly, but this is where Scott Morton excels. She has helped compile essays for The Yale Law Journal that argue for shifts in the way enforcers approach their work. One suggested that they look not only at whether mergers harm customers, but also at whether they hurt sellers, like the small vendors that Amazon has pushed from the market; another essay urged regulators to block “vertical” mergers of businesses that operate at different points along a supply chain—say, if AT&T, which distributes cable TV, buys Time Warner, which makes it.

In that same series, Scott Morton and American University’s Jon Baker published an article pointing out that Amazon and travel booking sites could be violating antitrust law by routinely demanding that their outside sellers not offer a lower price elsewhere on the web—a practice that artificially inflates prices and makes it impossible for a platform competitor to attract customers. Within a year, Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut asked the Justice Department to investigate, and Amazon ended the practice. Representative David Cicilline of Rhode Island, chair of the House Judiciary’s antitrust subcommittee, has also relied on Scott Morton’s assistance on legislation enabling the Federal Trade Commission to recoup health care profits obtained from stifling competition. (Cicilline calls Scott Morton “an invaluable resource.”)