Socialism in No Country

The denouements of each of these experiments in spontaneous republican self-government were never pretty. If they were not crushed by the centralized, rightist state against which they rebelled, they were mercilessly subverted—in Arendt’s terminology—by the “professional revolutionists” of the left, a new personality type for the modern political drama. What made the council system so precious, in Arendt’s view, was its absolute novelty: It represented an entirely new type of political system, one that was imagined, though only in the vaguest outline, by Jefferson. According to Arendt, even the ideologically hidebound Marx and Lenin realized, if only dimly and fleetingly, that something truly revolutionary in human history was afoot in the creation of these organizations.

In Marx’s case, his transitory epiphany occurred during the Paris Commune of 1871; in Lenin’s, it struck when he confronted the sudden appearance, seemingly out of nowhere, of the self-organized soviet workers’ councils during the Revolution of 1905. Arendt contends that neither Marx nor Lenin was capable of comprehending these assemblies as possible harbingers of a radical new form of government. Marx’s and Lenin’s focus was trained exclusively on seizing power—the main, if not sole, business of the professional revolutionist. Arendt writes, “The part of the professional revolutionist usually consists not in making a revolution but in rising to power after it has broken out.” “Seizing power” might have been a better way for her to phrase that thought. Power—maximum power—is truly, for these professional revolutionists, the coin of the realm. In 1917, as soon as Lenin realized the dire threat that the soviets represented to his party’s potential monopoly of power in the revolutionary context, he moved to eradicate them as ruthlessly as Czar Nicholas II must have wished he had done when he had the chance.

At the other end of the spectrum of the socialist movements of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries stood the anarchists, who believed almost religiously in the ability of the masses to self-organize, and abjured the idea of a centralized state, especially of the totalistic kind Marx advocated. Mikhail Bakunin, the leading proselytizer of anarchist thought in the second half of the nineteenth century, spoke his feelings about Marx’s theory of communism thusly: “I am not a communist because communism concentrates all the powers of society into the state; because it necessarily ends in the centralization of property in the hands of the state.” Arendt gives the anarchists credit for possessing a keen appreciation of the efficacy of decentralized institutions like her beloved council system, but she faults them for not understanding that the revolutionary process requires, in addition to the dismantling of an existing oppressive state, the creation of a new and more enlightened one. Regrettably, Arendt failed to discern the close affinity between anarchism and republicanism, manifested in their mutual embrace not only of radical decentralization, but of the principle of federation (as opposed to strict hierarchy).