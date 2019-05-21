Socialism in No Country

In her illuminating essay “The Revolutionary Tradition and its Lost Treasure”—itself a lost treasure, as so few people who consider themselves within the Western revolutionary tradition ever read or even know about it—Hannah Arendt explains a political concept Thomas Jefferson advanced toward the end of his life, involving the creation of what he called “wards” or “elementary republics.” Jefferson proposed that counties throughout the United States be subdivided into units small enough to permit citizens to conduct their politics on a face-to-face basis. Jefferson was vexed that the U.S. Constitution had, in theory, granted fundamental power to the people, without however giving them any tangible way to actually participate in the process of governing. The elementary ward republics he advocated would, he hoped, provide a means for citizens to exercise political power directly, rather than solely through their elected representatives.

Arendt, like Jefferson, was a devoted civic republican, who considered the devolution of political power to small, subsidiary units the only viable way for republican democracy to thrive. Active citizen participation in political life was the guiding ethic of republican politics, and so a sustainable republic had to be designed to preserve the basic conditions of face-to-face participation. As she examined each of the major European revolutions of modern times, Arendt discerned a phenomenon that struck her as the concrete realization of Jefferson’s ward republican scheme. With every such upheaval—which always commenced spontaneously, she noticed, never at the instigation of outside forces—the participants were able to quickly organize themselves into decentralized, self-governing workers’ and governing councils; Arendt named this the “council system.” The French Revolution sprouted its pioneering revolutionary societies and municipal councils; the Russian Revolutions of both 1905 and 1917 birthed the legendary workers’ councils known as soviets; subsequently, councils emerged in the Bavarian Soviet Republic during the short-lived German Revolution of 1918–1919; and much later still, during the abortive Hungarian Revolution of 1956 against an imperialist Soviet Union, an entire council system sprung up spontaneously, first in Budapest, then throughout the rest of the country.

The denouements of each of these experiments in spontaneous republican self-government were never pretty. If they were not crushed by the centralized, rightist state against which they rebelled, they were mercilessly subverted—in Arendt’s terminology—by the “professional revolutionists” of the left, a new personality type for the modern political drama. What made the council system so precious, in Arendt’s view, was its absolute novelty: It represented an entirely new type of political system, one that was imagined, though only in the vaguest outline, by Jefferson. According to Arendt, even the ideologically hidebound Marx and Lenin realized, if only dimly and fleetingly, that something truly revolutionary in human history was afoot in the creation of these organizations.

In Marx’s case, his transitory epiphany occurred during the Paris Commune of 1871; in Lenin’s, it struck when he confronted the sudden appearance, seemingly out of nowhere, of the self-organized soviet workers’ councils during the Revolution of 1905. Arendt contends that neither Marx nor Lenin was capable of comprehending these assemblies as possible harbingers of a radical new form of government. Marx’s and Lenin’s focus was trained exclusively on seizing power—the main, if not sole, business of the professional revolutionist. Arendt writes, “The part of the professional revolutionist usually consists not in making a revolution but in rising to power after it has broken out.” “Seizing power” might have been a better way for her to phrase that thought. Power—maximum power—is truly, for these professional revolutionists, the coin of the realm. In 1917, as soon as Lenin realized the dire threat that the soviets represented to his party’s potential monopoly of power in the revolutionary context, he moved to eradicate them as ruthlessly as Czar Nicholas II must have wished he had done when he had the chance.